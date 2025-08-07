Languagesx
Cayuga Nation victory over New York State on lottery activity

Cayuga Nation victory over New York State on lottery activity

The Cayuga Nation has won a key legal battle after a federal judge ruled that its lawsuit against New York State over gaming rights can move forward. 

The Cayuga Nation has won a key legal battle after a federal judge ruled that its lawsuit against New York State over gaming rights can move forward. 

The Nation claims the state has been running unauthorized gambling operations, with the case centering on the use of Class III gaming, including lottery machines and terminals for Powerball and Mega Millions, on tribal land without consent or legal consensus.

On July 30, the US District Court in New York denied the New York State Gaming Commission’s motion to dismiss the claim, upholding its jurisdiction and ruling that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) does not prevent the Cayuga Nation from bringing their argument to federal court.

Cayuga leaders, including the established representative Clint Halftown, insist that the state failed to secure a legal compact, infringing on tribal sovereignty by offering lottery games without permission. 

The argument is that this results in competition with tribal casinos and is a breach of federal law.

“New York State’s operation of Class III gaming unfairly competes with the Nation’s casinos and is a clear violation of federal and Nation law, argued Halftown. 

He continued, “This is about standing up for our rights and protecting the integrity of our laws, our businesses, and our community.”

Efforts to settle out of court have failed

The 1988 IGRA means gaming on Native lands is regulated. Class II games such as poker and bingo are permitted by the Nation, but Class III games are prohibited, leading to the current dispute.

Halftown stressed that the state is disregarding these rules, which threatens a crucial revenue source for local communities. It has also been noted that attempts to settle out of court failed, with the Nation alleging the Gaming Commission ignored its outreach. 

Cayuga Nation figures take the position that the state’s actions undermine tribal sovereignty and violate federal gaming regulations as the case progresses. 

