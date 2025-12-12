California Attorney General Rob Bonta is reportedly preparing to take action against prediction markets.

The news of the Attorney General’s possible decision to sign an amicus brief in connection with other states and their stance on prediction markets comes from California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA), Chair James Siva.

Multiple news outlets, including InGame, have quoted him as speaking on a weekly webinar series titled “New Normal: The Legal and Political Fight Over Prediction Markets in California.”

Bonta is reportedly taking steps against prediction markets

According to these sources, Bonta is aiming to sign an amicus brief, which would put the state in the same position as those already in protracted legal battles against prediction markets.

We reported on those battles in Maryland, with Kalshi fighting back against state regulators and seeking to pause enforcement while the company’s appeal was heard.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission then doubled down with a warning to other license holders in the state to avoid connections with prediction providers.

NEW: Maryland becomes the 7th state to warn licensees about involvement in prediction markets. Per @MDLottery, "any direct or indirect" association with sports event contracts in "any jurisdiction" where such activity is illegal or unauthorized "may" have licensing implications. pic.twitter.com/WxPx4eA5A8 — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) November 20, 2025

The regulator’s statement issued a stern warning and made clear the state’s view of where these markets stand legally.

“The Commission has determined that a sporting event contract offered on a designated contract market (“DCM”) without a valid Maryland sports wagering license is an “illegal activity” in our state because this is unlawful sports wagering.”

Senior Tribal figures oppose prediction markets

There is no official stance from Bonta’s office. However, California regulators and Tribal authorities have historically taken a hard line against gaming activity they view as operating outside the state’s licensed framework. Bonta has already given a scathing opinion the legality of fantasy games.

Speaking on a different episode of the webinar, “The New Normal: Looking Back, Moving Forward – Tribal Gaming’s 2025 Review,” senior figures from the IGA had less favourable opinions on prediction markets.

Both Victor Roacha, the Indian Gaming Association’s conference chairman, and Jason Giles, the association’s executive director, discussed the topic during the annual review.

“It seems that these prediction markets have found a way around state regulation of gambling through the CFTC self-certification process,” said Rocha.

Giles stated, “Once they start seeing their pocketbooks impacted in these states, you might get all 50 state attorneys general signing on to these amicus briefs and everything else.”

There is a serious Tribal appetite to clamp down on prediction markets, but Bonta has yet to take any public action on them on behalf of California. If he does, it will be one more voice in a chorus opposing their ability to circumvent Tribal jurisdictions.

ReadWrite has reached out to the California Attorney General’s Office for comment.

Featured image: California Attorney General’s Office / Canva