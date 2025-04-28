Languagesx
Brazil’s Finance Ministry strengthens sports integrity with new IC360 partnership

Brazil ic360

Brazil’s Ministry of Finance, through its Secretariat of Prizes and Bets (SPA), has gone one step further in strengthening its commitment to combat match-fixing and betting fraud.

On April 25, the SPA signed a five-year Technical Cooperation Agreement (ACT) with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360), a global leader in compliance and integrity services for sports and betting industries.

This new agreement Brazil has entered into is just one of many since October 2024, just showing the country’s ongoing efforts to secure the integrity of its rapidly growing sports betting market.

IC360 will assist the SPA by providing training and crucial data, allowing the Secretariat to identify suspicious betting patterns swiftly and effectively.

Secretary of Prizes and Bets, Regis Dudena, emphasized the importance of the collaboration, saying: “Integrity organizations like IC360 fundamentally support SPA’s activities, especially in identifying indicators of match-fixing and enabling structured information exchange.”

Dudena also highlighted that the agreement significantly enhances SPA’s regulatory oversight, ensuring greater market transparency and safety.

Under the partnership, IC360 will share its expertise in monitoring sports betting activities without any financial transfers involved.

The collaboration instead primarily focuses on enhancing the capabilities of SPA personnel through structured training and knowledge-sharing.

Scott Sadin, Chief Operating Officer of IC360, was certainly enthusiastic about the partnership’s potential: “We aim to cultivate a culture of responsibility and offer an early detection alert system for all stakeholders, so integrity is respected and sustainable within the Brazilian community.”

Brazil’s sports betting is booming, with the industry bringing in billions of Brazilian Real, so ensuring trust and transparency has become more critical than ever.

The nation’s recent legal and regulatory developments show an increased awareness of the risks and responsibilities associated with online betting, so this new cooperation aligns Brazil with international best practices right out of the gate.

If collaborations like the IC360 agreement continue, Brazil will definitely position itself as a very responsible and vigilant country, safeguarding not just its betting market, but also the integrity of its entire sporting community.

This latest agreement only compounds Brazil’s zero-tolerance stance towards corruption in sports betting, reinforcing its commitment to integrity and transparency as key areas for sustainable growth in the sector.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Guides Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

