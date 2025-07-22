Brazilian government files lawsuit against 43 betting providers

The Rio de Janeiro State Public Defender’s Office (DPRJ) has filed a public legal case against forty-three online betting providers for false advertising.

According to the details of the logged case, the betting providers failed to adequately inform bettors of the risks associated with staking and the potential harm that irresponsible gambling can cause.

DPRJ files legal case against betting companies

Gambling in the South American nation generates a reported R$4 billion ($720 million), and the Consumer Defense Center (Nudecon) polices advertising and marketing nationwide, assisting those who are heavily in debt or at risk of problem gambling.

One of the key cornerstones of the complaint filed by the DPRJ, which is known as a Public Civil Action (ACP), is that the phrase “Play responsibly” is insufficient in informing customers of the risks, according to the regulator.

Some of the biggest names in Brazilian betting are involved in the complaint. These include major national brands such as Betano, bet365, Pixbet, Esportes da Sorte, and MrJack.bet, alongside many others.

Nudecon’s Luciana Telles, a public defender, said, “We believe the filing of the ACP is necessary as a way to seek collective and structural protection so that consumers are aware of the risks involved in this type of activity, which can generate dependency and should not be confused with a form of investment.”

In addition to the legal case filed, the DPRJ is urging the betting companies to take more responsibility with betting limits and enforce time-outs.

The statement also seeks these safer gambling tools to be informed by “usage time, alerts in cases of repeated betting, especially during the early hours of the morning, and the creation of a dashboard with detailed information about the user’s history.”

Brazil battling back against illegal gambling

We reported that Brazil’s Institute of Responsible Gaming has conducted a study showing that illegal gambling is also a growing issue in the nation. A study conducted on a sample group of 2,000 adult bettors between April and May 2025 revealed that possibly 41% and 51% of the Brazilian betting market remains unregulated.

The National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL) and the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR) have also entered into a partnership to combat illegal betting in Brazil.

“We are facing a major challenge, because over taxation compromises the sector’s activity and drives the growth of illegal websites, which already represent the vast majority of bets operating in the country,” said ANJL president Plínio Lemos Jorge.

Featured image: Pexels.