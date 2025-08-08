Brazilian Senator tables new betting age cap legislation 

A Brazilian Senator has proposed new legislation that could increase the minimum betting age and impose a spending cap.

Senator Humberto Costa has commented on multiple occasions that there should be stricter legislation in place to safeguard South American gamblers. His most recent release, the proposition of Bill No. 3754/25, is an aim to bring new tools to regulators in the nation.

Brazilian Senator Costa proposes betting age cap bill

In a post across social media, Senator Costa aimed at the well-being of Brazilians at risk from problem gambling. He said:

“I presented Bill No. 3754/25 to impose stricter regulation on this terrible and destructive business of BETs. Cases of tragedy in families are recurring, and we need to create measures to curb this type of problem in our society.”

Apresentei o PL nº 3754/25 para impor uma regulação mais severa a esse terrível e destrutivo negócio das BETs. Os casos de tragédia nas famílias se repetem e precisamos criar medidas para inibir esse tipo de problema na nossa sociedade. pic.twitter.com/2pLvA4bAXq — Humberto Costa (@senadorhumberto) August 6, 2025

If Costa’s proposed legislation were to be approved in the Brazilian Senate, it would mean that several changes would come into effect. The bill would lift the minimum age of registered bettors able to hold an account from 18 to 21. A spending cap has also been proposed that would be set by the Finance Ministry and would be the equivalent to one payment of the minimum wage.

Promotions would also be limited to specific watershed timings, and Costa proposes a blanket ban on all betting promotions and marketing from 6 am until 10 pm. Public sports would also be subject to limitations on how they can be sponsored, which would immediately bring the ire of the soccer clubs in the South American nation.

Sporting clubs already embroiled in betting ban opposition

ReadWrite covered the mass opposition to bans on betting advertising in the top flight of the nation’s soccer league, Serie A. The clubs were in rebellion against the possible impact of Bill No. 2.985/2023 from the desk of Senator Carlos Portinho.

SC International released a statement covering the direct rebuttal to the proposition, stating that “serious financial losses will be quite significant for the big clubs.

“However, what is even more cruel about the Substitute Bill (Bill No. 2.985/2023) is that these new rules could be definitive for the survival of smaller clubs, which also carry out important social work and carry the emotional bond of their communities in the regions where they are based.”

Brazil is keen on imposing stricter regulations

As we reported, regulators in Brazil are making steps to combine their efforts to safeguard users. The National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL) and the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR) have signed a cooperation agreement to fight illegal betting in Brazil.

“We are facing a major challenge, because overtaxation compromises the sector’s activity and drives the growth of illegal websites, which already represent the vast majority of bets operating in the country,” said ANJL president Plínio Lemos Jorge.

Illegal websites have also fallen foul of the Rio de Janeiro State Public Defender’s Office (DPRJ), as forty-three betting providers have been party to action involving misleading marketing.

So there is a genuine desire to both tighten the regulations to safeguard users, according to Senator Costa, and decrease the risk of exposure to illicit gambling sites.

There is another narrative to the combined arbitrary efforts of regulators, and that is the missing taxable income received from those betting in Brazil illegally.

It is presumed that between R$1.8 billion ($330,000) and R$2.7 billion ($490,000) was lost in just three months in 2025. That’s estimated to reach R$10.8 billion ($1.9 million) in a fiscal year, which has prompted the action from these betting watchdogs.

Featured Image: Senator Humberto Costa on X