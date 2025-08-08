Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Brazilian Senator tables new betting age cap legislation 

Brazilian Senator tables new betting age cap legislation 

Senator Costa on social media. Brazilian Senator tables new betting age cap legislation 

A Brazilian Senator has proposed new legislation that could increase the minimum betting age and impose a spending cap.

Senator Humberto Costa has commented on multiple occasions that there should be stricter legislation in place to safeguard South American gamblers. His most recent release, the proposition of Bill No. 3754/25, is an aim to bring new tools to regulators in the nation.

Brazilian Senator Costa proposes betting age cap bill

In a post across social media, Senator Costa aimed at the well-being of Brazilians at risk from problem gambling. He said:

“I presented Bill No. 3754/25 to impose stricter regulation on this terrible and destructive business of BETs. Cases of tragedy in families are recurring, and we need to create measures to curb this type of problem in our society.”

If Costa’s proposed legislation were to be approved in the Brazilian Senate, it would mean that several changes would come into effect. The bill would lift the minimum age of registered bettors able to hold an account from 18 to 21. A spending cap has also been proposed that would be set by the Finance Ministry and would be the equivalent to one payment of the minimum wage.

Promotions would also be limited to specific watershed timings, and Costa proposes a blanket ban on all betting promotions and marketing from 6 am until 10 pm. Public sports would also be subject to limitations on how they can be sponsored, which would immediately bring the ire of the soccer clubs in the South American nation.

Sporting clubs already embroiled in betting ban opposition

ReadWrite covered the mass opposition to bans on betting advertising in the top flight of the nation’s soccer league, Serie A. The clubs were in rebellion against the possible impact of Bill No. 2.985/2023 from the desk of Senator Carlos Portinho.

SC International released a statement covering the direct rebuttal to the proposition, stating that “serious financial losses will be quite significant for the big clubs.

“However, what is even more cruel about the Substitute Bill (Bill No. 2.985/2023) is that these new rules could be definitive for the survival of smaller clubs, which also carry out important social work and carry the emotional bond of their communities in the regions where they are based.”

Brazil is keen on imposing stricter regulations

As we reported, regulators in Brazil are making steps to combine their efforts to safeguard users. The National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL) and the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR) have signed a cooperation agreement to fight illegal betting in Brazil.

“We are facing a major challenge, because overtaxation compromises the sector’s activity and drives the growth of illegal websites, which already represent the vast majority of bets operating in the country,” said ANJL president Plínio Lemos Jorge.

Illegal websites have also fallen foul of the Rio de Janeiro State Public Defender’s Office (DPRJ), as forty-three betting providers have been party to action involving misleading marketing.

So there is a genuine desire to both tighten the regulations to safeguard users, according to Senator Costa, and decrease the risk of exposure to illicit gambling sites.

There is another narrative to the combined arbitrary efforts of regulators, and that is the missing taxable income received from those betting in Brazil illegally.

It is presumed that between R$1.8 billion ($330,000) and R$2.7 billion ($490,000) was lost in just three months in 2025. That’s estimated to reach R$10.8 billion ($1.9 million) in a fiscal year, which has prompted the action from these betting watchdogs.

Featured Image: Senator Humberto Costa on X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Malik Beasley investigation: NBA star accused of gambling-related irregularities. Florida State basketball player wearing jersey number 5 takes a jump shot during a game, with teammates and spectators in the background.
Malik Beasley evicted amid investigation for NBA gambling rule violations
Suswati Basu
Prediction Pulse Kalshi, Polymarket bet on Hassett for Fed chair, plus recession and dildos. Graphic showing the United States Federal Reserve System seal and a basketball against a background of a stock market chart.
Prediction Pulse: Kalshi, Polymarket bet on Hassett for Fed chair, plus recession and dildos
Suswati Basu
Welcome offers result in a 20% Spanish betting increase
Spanish welcome offers return resulting in 20% betting increase
Jacob Woodward
Dark blue gradient background, with three iPhones in the centre. Each has the ESPN Bet app on and is showing a new dedicated hub.
ESPN BET to see launch of new FanCenter hub ‘coming this summer’
Sophie Atkinson
Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, has urged the Casino Control Commission to prohibit prop bets
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calls for action to be taken on prop bets
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Vanessa Motta, the New Orleans attorney, is accused of violating her gambling related parole
Casino

Hollywood stuntwoman-turned-attorney accused of parole breach in $836K gambling spree
Suswati Basu11 hours

Federal lawmakers have accused a Hollywood stuntwoman-turned-attorney of breaching her parole to bet thousands of dollars on slot machines. Vanessa Motta has been under investigation for staging vehicle crashes to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.