Home Brazilian-based IBJR expands its membership with A2FBR

Brazilian-based IBJR expands its membership with A2FBR

White background with a dark blue/navy square outline and IBJR written in the center. Brazil flag in the background. IBJR welcomes A2FBR, expanding its membership

The Brazilian Institute for Responsible Gaming (IBJR) has added a new operator, A2FBR, to its membership as it aims to strengthen its strategic presence.

With this new addition, the IBJR now has 15 operators under its belt with the institution bringing together betting companies to build an ethical and responsible online betting ecosystem.

Now, A2FBR has entered as a member and it’ll actively contribute to promoting a safe and transparent environment as it’ll align with the responsible gaming principles that guide the Institute’s work.

“We are excited to welcome A2FBR to IBJR. The operator’s arrival represents a major step forward, demonstrating the maturity of the sector and reaffirming the company’s commitment to regulation and to firmly combating the illegal betting market, which harms both the industry and society.

“Together, we remain committed to strengthening responsible gaming in the market, with a focus on protecting bettors,” says Fernando Vieira, Executive President of IBJR.

A2FBR becomes latest member of IBJR

The new member is specialized in iGaming and offers sports betting and online gaming too. It has two federal licenses to operate in Brazil and has a portfolio of six brands. A2FBR own Betbra, Fullbet, Bolsadeaposta, Pinnacle, Betespecial, and Matchbook.

The following companies are all members of the IBJR: A2FBR, Alfa, bet365, BetBoom, BetMGM, Betnacional, Betsson Group, Entain (Sportingbet and Betboo), EstrelaBet, Flutter Brazil (Betfair), Kaizen Gaming (Betano), KTO Group, Novibet, Skill on Net (Bacana Play and PlayUzu), and Todos Querem Jogar (Bet do Milhão), along with associated members: OKTO, Better Collective, Clever Advertising, OneKey Payments, and GeoComply.

Founded in 2023, the organization is based on both combating the illegal market and promoting responsible gaming. It was just last month when the IBJR and the National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL) joined forces to develop joint actions against the illegal betting market in Brazil.

The initiative will include joint actions to combat the illegal betting market in Brazil, in favor of legality, sector integrity, and player protection.

Featured Image: Credit to IBJR press release

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Outside of the Lilac Club Casino sign. New Hampshire casino launches 'Beat the Champ' tournament weekend
New Hampshire casino launches ‘Beat the Champ’ tournament weekend
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a single, gleaming bar of pure gold resting on a dusty pedestal in a completely dark room. The gold bar is approximately 12 inches long, reflecting the faintest hints of unseen light and exhibiting subtle striations along its surface. The pedestal is made of aged stone, adding a sense of history and mystery to the scene, and is centered within the otherwise pitch-black space. A single beam of focused light highlights the gold, creating dramatic shadows and emphasizing its radiant glow.
New South Wales Police officer sold over $1 million in gold bullion to fund gambling addiction
Sophie Atkinson
Wynn Resorts hotel and casino in Las Vegas, with fountains in front of the building.
Wynn Resorts sees net income drop in Q2, but revenue increases
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph focusing on a teenager's hands gently holding a mobile phone. The hands are slightly weathered with a few faint freckles, and the fingernails are neatly trimmed with a pale pink polish, gripping the phone with relaxed confidence. The phone’s screen is intentionally blank, reflecting the ambient light, set against a blurred backdrop of a bustling sports arena filled with cheering fans and flashing lights. A soft, diffused light illuminates the scene, emphasizing the texture of the skin and the subtle details of the phone. Gen Z and gambling: the first generation of online sports betting
Gen Z and gambling: the first generation of online sports betting
Sophie Atkinson
Emmanuel Clase, Gilbert Arenas, and the rise of sports gambling is betting culture overtaking pro athletes. A group of young male athletes in soccer jerseys sit around a casino-style poker table, engaged in a game, with poker chips and cards in front of them under bright overhead lights.
Emmanuel Clase, Gilbert Arenas, and the rise of sports gambling: is betting culture overtaking pro athletes?
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Outside of the Lilac Club Casino sign. New Hampshire casino launches 'Beat the Champ' tournament weekend
Casino

New Hampshire casino launches 'Beat the Champ' tournament weekend
Sophie Atkinson41 minutes

The Lilac Club Casino, in Rochester, New Hampshire, has announced a new ‘beat the champ’ three-day tournament which will take place this week. The casino will welcome poker player Phil...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.