Brazilian-based IBJR expands its membership with A2FBR

The Brazilian Institute for Responsible Gaming (IBJR) has added a new operator, A2FBR, to its membership as it aims to strengthen its strategic presence.

With this new addition, the IBJR now has 15 operators under its belt with the institution bringing together betting companies to build an ethical and responsible online betting ecosystem.

Now, A2FBR has entered as a member and it’ll actively contribute to promoting a safe and transparent environment as it’ll align with the responsible gaming principles that guide the Institute’s work.

“We are excited to welcome A2FBR to IBJR. The operator’s arrival represents a major step forward, demonstrating the maturity of the sector and reaffirming the company’s commitment to regulation and to firmly combating the illegal betting market, which harms both the industry and society.

“Together, we remain committed to strengthening responsible gaming in the market, with a focus on protecting bettors,” says Fernando Vieira, Executive President of IBJR.

The new member is specialized in iGaming and offers sports betting and online gaming too. It has two federal licenses to operate in Brazil and has a portfolio of six brands. A2FBR own Betbra, Fullbet, Bolsadeaposta, Pinnacle, Betespecial, and Matchbook.

The following companies are all members of the IBJR: A2FBR, Alfa, bet365, BetBoom, BetMGM, Betnacional, Betsson Group, Entain (Sportingbet and Betboo), EstrelaBet, Flutter Brazil (Betfair), Kaizen Gaming (Betano), KTO Group, Novibet, Skill on Net (Bacana Play and PlayUzu), and Todos Querem Jogar (Bet do Milhão), along with associated members: OKTO, Better Collective, Clever Advertising, OneKey Payments, and GeoComply.

Founded in 2023, the organization is based on both combating the illegal market and promoting responsible gaming. It was just last month when the IBJR and the National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL) joined forces to develop joint actions against the illegal betting market in Brazil.

The initiative will include joint actions to combat the illegal betting market in Brazil, in favor of legality, sector integrity, and player protection.

Featured Image: Credit to IBJR press release