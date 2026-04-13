Home Blumenthal presses sports leagues over betting ties and new integrity concerns

Blumenthal presses sports leagues over betting ties and new integrity concerns

U.S. Senator speaking at podium with American flags while smartphone displays sports betting app interface in foreground, illustrating concerns over gambling partnerships and sports integrity. Blumenthal presses sports leagues over betting ties and new integrity concerns

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is stepping up scrutiny of how deeply betting companies are now woven into professional and college sports, warning that the trend could threaten both competitive fairness and fan safety.

In a fresh round of letters, he asked major organizations, including the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association, to spell out exactly how they work with sportsbooks and newer prediction market platforms.

His inquiry focuses on issues including game integrity, addiction, athlete safety, and compliance with state laws as gambling becomes more deeply embedded in sports.

Blumenthal shares concerns about betting companies’ influence on sports integrity

In a letter to MLB Commissioner Robert Dean Manfred Jr., Blumenthal sharply criticized the league’s ties to betting-related companies. “The MLB’s financial and operational partnership with Polymarket and FanDuel provides the league’s official blessing to gambling’s ugly takeover of sports and bolsters its marketing, wagering, and legitimacy,” he wrote.

He pointed to broader cultural and behavioral effects tied to the rise of sports betting. “Fans are taking notice of this and its detrimental effects: according to polling, 47% of men under 30, one of the most likely groups to wager, say legal sports betting is a bad thing for society,” Blumenthal added.

The senator also warned about the constant exposure fans face. “Potential branding rights and placement for gambling operators and gambling service providers make it impossible for fans to avoid constant reminders about gambling, which is especially dangerous for problem gamblers,” he wrote.

Blumenthal wants leagues to walk through how they evaluate partners and what systems they use to guard against misuse of inside information. He’s also asking how they monitor unusual betting patterns and respond to potential red flags.

“Access to league and teams’ data could also fuel wagers, including microbets and prop bets that encourage addiction and are prone to fraud,” he said.

His inquiry lands as gambling becomes increasingly embedded in sports culture following the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision that opened the door to widespread legalization. Since then, leagues have leaned into betting as both a revenue stream and a way to boost fan engagement.

Recent developments have only intensified those concerns. Major League Baseball has explored integrity-related arrangements involving federal regulators and platforms like Polymarket, while the NHL and individual teams such as the Chicago Blackhawks have moved toward partnerships tied to prediction market firms including Kalshi. This has raised new questions about oversight, as prediction markets operate under a different regulatory framework than traditional sportsbooks.

“The MLB should refrain from any partnerships and cut ties with gambling operators and gambling service providers that undermine the game, support strict state and federal oversight, and ensure that any contracts require strong safeguards and enforcement against addiction, fraud, and exploitation,” Blumenthal said in reaction to one such partnership.

Lawmakers are also reacting to warning signs. Separate concerns raised in Congress, including by Rep. Paul Tonko, have pointed to past scandals and the risk that betting expansion could outpace safeguards. Analysts have also flagged the possibility that loosely regulated prediction markets could create openings for match-fixing or manipulation if not carefully monitored.

Blumenthal is pressing leagues to address whether those newer platforms receive the same scrutiny as conventional betting partners and how risks are being managed.

Another key issue is money. The senator is asking for clearer accounting of how much revenue these partnerships generate and whether financial incentives could shape league decisions.

Leagues have yet to offer detailed public responses. Blumenthal has set deadlines for answers and signaled that additional steps could follow depending on what he learns.

Featured image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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