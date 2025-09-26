Bluberi Gaming approved to sell slot games in Nevada

Nevada gaming regulators have approved slot developer Bluberi Gaming to sell its games in the state.

The green light was given on Thursday, September 25, meaning Bluberi Gaming is licensed by the Nevada Gaming Commission to manufacture and distribute slot games in the state. The Canadian-founded and Las Vegas-based company has grown to 275 employees after a series of growth spurts since filing for bankruptcy in 2016.

“The business has had many stages of growth,” said Bluberi CEO Andrew Burke. “In 2022 and beyond, we’ve been in the growth stage by adding jurisdictions, products, and people. Our ambitions are much higher and licensing in Nevada is a huge step in the process for us moving forward.”

The company had 66 licenses as of 2019, but had held off on applying in Nevada until 2025. Burke maintained that the company “wasn’t ready”, based on his knowledge of Nevada licensees and customer expectations for the region.

“Today, we’re in 194 jurisdictions, with 10 more pending approval and another 12 we’re working through,” he added. “We’ve grown our footprint from 1,000 units to 12,000 units and our number of employees has grown pretty significantly.”

Blueberi’s growth in Nevada and beyond

Financially, Bluberi has been going from strength to strength, with its revenue growing four times over the last three years. In terms of its connections in Nevada, Bluberi already does business with MGM Resorts International, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Boyd Gaming, Caesars Entertainment, and Penn Entertainments, all of which operate in the state.

In 2024, Bluberi was focusing on growth in other areas, adding 29 new jurisdictions, including state licenses in Indiana, Louisiana Commercial, Oregon, Ontario, Rhode Island, Virginia, and West Virginia. For 2025, the company was not only eyeing Nevada, but also Ohio, Iowa, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Mississippi, Illinois, and British Columbia.

“Nevada is home for me and an important home for many of our employees,” Burke said. “Being licensed in Nevada for our employees is a big deal, a source of pride. They’ve worked in the state for a while. To tell their families that their games will be right down the street from where they live is critical.”

