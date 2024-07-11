Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home BitMEX admits guilt in Bank Secrecy Act violation case

BitMEX admits guilt in Bank Secrecy Act violation case

BitMEX headquarters in Seychelles, shadowy figures in background
TL:DR

  • BitMEX admitted to violating the Bank Secrecy Act, as announced by the U.S. DOJ.
  • From 2015-2020, BitMEX failed to implement proper KYC and AML protocols.
  • The exchange's lax standards made it a hotspot for money laundering and sanctions evasion.

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has plead guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), as announced by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday.

The news follows Bitcoin (BTC) flash-crashing down to $8,900 on the exchange back in March.

Court documents reveal that from September 2015 to September 2020, the Seychelles-based platform intentionally failed to implement proper know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) protocols. This period ended when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) accused BitMEX of illegally offering crypto derivative trading to U.S. customers, while the DOJ charged four employees with BSA violations.

During this time, BitMEX allowed near-anonymous cryptocurrency trading without requiring identification or documentation from customers. The exchange marketed itself as a platform for retail trading without real-name verification. Prosecutors argue that these lax standards made BitMEX a hotspot for money laundering and sanctions evasion.

Illegal US operations

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams highlighted the perceived wrongdoings on BitMEX’s part in the announcement. He said:

As BitMEX’s founders and long-time employee admitted in federal court in 2022, the company, one of the leading cryptocurrency derivatives platforms in the world from 2015 to 2020, operated in the United States without any meaningful anti-money laundering program, as required by federal law.

As a result, BitMEX opened itself up as a vehicle for large-scale money laundering and sanctions evasion schemes, posing a serious threat to the integrity of the financial system. Today’s guilty plea indicates again the need for cryptocurrency companies to comply with U.S. law if they take advantage of the U.S. market.

The charges against the exchange mirror those previously brought against its co-founders Arthur Hayes, Samuel Reed, and Benjamin Delo, as well as its first employee, Gregory Dwyer, all of whom have pleaded guilty.

Additionally, BitMEX admitted to lying to a foreign bank to open an account for a shell company, Shine Effort Inc. Limited, controlled by Delo but beneficially owned by BitMEX.

The case, overseen by U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl in the Southern District of New York, has not yet reached the sentencing stage for BitMEX.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

AI-Powered Meme Coin Poised for Big Gains After Surpassing $7 Million Presale
AI-Powered Meme Coin Poised for Big Gains After Surpassing $7 Million Presale
Alvin Hemedez
Podium with "Bitcoin 2024" banner, crowd of silhouettes in background
Bitcoin 2024 announces Donald Trump as speaker
Radek Zielinski
BitMEX headquarters in Seychelles, shadowy figures in background
BitMEX admits guilt in Bank Secrecy Act violation case
Radek Zielinski
Shiba Inu’s Whale Activity Signals Potential Price Recovery – Will the Newest Meme Coin SHIBASHOOT Follow SHIB’s Success?
Alvin Hemedez
5 Best Meme Coins to Buy During the Market Dip – PEPU, WAI, PLAY, SHIBASHOOT, and DAWGZ
5 Best Meme Coins to Buy During the Market Dip – PEPU, WAI, PLAY, SHIBASHOOT, and DAWGZ
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI-Powered Meme Coin Poised for Big Gains After Surpassing $7 Million Presale
Cryptocurrency

AI-Powered Meme Coin Poised for Big Gains After Surpassing $7 Million Presale
Alvin Hemedez2 hours

WienerAI is the pinnacle of AI trading technology, combining predictive features with a user-friendly interface. It is not just a meme or a simple tool, but an AI-powered crypto trading...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.