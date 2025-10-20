BetMGM and Pittsburgh Steelers confirm partnership through to 2029 season

The sports betting operator, BetMGM, has confirmed that its partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers will be extended through the 2029 season.

The renewed agreement means BetMGM will be the Official Sports Betting, Online Casino and Gaming Partner, with its presence to be deepened across Steelers platforms.

While the two have already been a duo, new fan-focused experiences will be introduced and the Decade of Black & Gold Sweepstakes will be continued for each year of the partnership. It’s through these sweepstakes that a fan in Pennsylvania or West Virginia can win 10 years of lower bowl season tickets and hospitality tent passes for all Pittsburgh Steelers home games.

“This partnership extension allows BetMGM to continue delivering experiences that reflect the energy and passion of Steelers Nation,” said Casey Hurbis, BetMGM Chief Marketing Officer. “From game day activations to exclusive Steelers-branded casino games and the amazing opportunity to win 10 years of season tickets, we’re focused on creating memorable moments for fans.”

Will the BetMGM and Pittsburgh Steelers partnership bring anything new?

This season will see ‘Steel City Slingo’ to be introduced to BetMGM’s Steelers-branded games on its casino, with in-stadium promotion having already been launched.

Other key features of the agreement include hospitality and ‘exclusive’ VIP events, co-branded digital and social media content, in-stadium field goal and extra point takeovers presented by BetMGM, year-round media integrations, and enhanced responsible gambling messaging.

Ryan Huzjak, Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Pittsburgh Steelers, said, “We are very excited to build upon the success of our partnership with BetMGM. Fans will notice new in-game elements and opportunities in addition to the existing Steelers-branded casino games and fan favorite Decade of Black & Gold promotion.”

In its announcement, BetMGM reiterated how responsible gaming remains a key focus, even as it continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features. When discussing the enhanced responsible gambling messaging, the company says there will be a videoboard takeover before every Steelers home game.

