EPL team Aston Vila agree sponsorship with Betano sportsbook

Betano the Greek sportsbook operator has reportedly signed a new deal with Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

The soccer side penned the deal according to an article exclusive via the UK newspaper The Telegraph.

Aston Villa and Betano deal

The deal is rumored to be the biggest sponsor to be emblazoned on the jerseys of the Birmingham Premier League team. Coming in at £40m ($50.4m) they will wear the Mediterranean parlay site’s logo and branding across the 2024/25 and 2025/26 Premier League seasons.

The new sports betting sponsor will be in place for a brand-new kit deal with Adidas that the Aston Villa faithful will flock to in droves. They are leaving behind the current sponsor Castore for the world-renowned Three Stripes created by Adi Dassler.

Betano has deals with Portuguese clubs FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon, as well as Brazilian teams Atletico Miniero and Fluminense.

The Brummy side are battling for a place in the Champions League next season. This is the top European competition that all sides want to be a part of as it has the most lucrative branding, broadcast, and sponsorship deals that come hand-in-hand with qualifying for the elite tournament.

Aston Villa is in a good spot to qualify as they are fourth in the world’s most elite soccer league. However, they battle to remain in contention for one of the coveted places.

The Betano deal will reportedly be the biggest in the club’s history and will help the side with financial fair play (FFP) requirements that are enforced on European clubs to avoid dodgy dealings or the club’s spending more than they can afford. The club from Birmingham recorded a loss of £120m ($151m), which regulatory body UEFA said was the biggest across all European clubs.

The side helmed by Spaniard Unai Emery had a spectacular start to the season with eight consecutive home wins and a notable feather in the cap with a December win over Arsenal. They fell out of the hunting pack for the Premier League title but retained a vice grip on the fourth spot despite a turbulent recent run of games.

They face a rematch away from home against Arsenal, which has a bit of added spice as Emery was once the manager of the London club before being shown the exit door. Manchester City also await away from home before the season ends.

The biggest fixture for the claret-wearing club comes at home as rivals Liverpool will close out the season at Villa Park. This game could decide the European ambitions of the club and the men in red could be the real villains of the piece if Aston Villa’s form doesn’t improve.

Image: Aston Villa FC.