Subscribe
Home EPL team Aston Vila agree sponsorship with Betano sportsbook

EPL team Aston Vila agree sponsorship with Betano sportsbook

Betano the Greek sportsbook operator has reportedly signed a new deal with Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

The soccer side penned the deal according to an article exclusive via the UK newspaper The Telegraph.

Aston Villa and Betano deal

The deal is rumored to be the biggest sponsor to be emblazoned on the jerseys of the Birmingham Premier League team. Coming in at £40m ($50.4m) they will wear the Mediterranean parlay site’s logo and branding across the 2024/25 and 2025/26 Premier League seasons.

The new sports betting sponsor will be in place for a brand-new kit deal with Adidas that the Aston Villa faithful will flock to in droves. They are leaving behind the current sponsor Castore for the world-renowned Three Stripes created by Adi Dassler.

Betano has deals with Portuguese clubs FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon, as well as Brazilian teams Atletico Miniero and Fluminense.

The Brummy side are battling for a place in the Champions League next season. This is the top European competition that all sides want to be a part of as it has the most lucrative branding, broadcast, and sponsorship deals that come hand-in-hand with qualifying for the elite tournament.

Aston Villa is in a good spot to qualify as they are fourth in the world’s most elite soccer league. However, they battle to remain in contention for one of the coveted places.

The Betano deal will reportedly be the biggest in the club’s history and will help the side with financial fair play (FFP) requirements that are enforced on European clubs to avoid dodgy dealings or the club’s spending more than they can afford. The club from Birmingham recorded a loss of £120m ($151m), which regulatory body UEFA said was the biggest across all European clubs.

The side helmed by Spaniard Unai Emery had a spectacular start to the season with eight consecutive home wins and a notable feather in the cap with a December win over Arsenal. They fell out of the hunting pack for the Premier League title but retained a vice grip on the fourth spot despite a turbulent recent run of games.

They face a rematch away from home against Arsenal, which has a bit of added spice as Emery was once the manager of the London club before being shown the exit door. Manchester City also await away from home before the season ends.

The biggest fixture for the claret-wearing club comes at home as rivals Liverpool will close out the season at Villa Park. This game could decide the European ambitions of the club and the men in red could be the real villains of the piece if Aston Villa’s form doesn’t improve.

Image: Aston Villa FC.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

EPL team Aston Vila agree sponsorship with Betano sportsbook
Brian-Damien Morgan
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania iGaming revenue reaches record $184.9m in February
Brian-Damien Morgan
Sky Sports Promo
Sky Bet makes change to deposit limits
Brian-Damien Morgan
DraftKings Inc confirms executive changes at the company as the gambling platform targets strategic growth
DraftKings confirms exec changes to deliver ‘significant profitability’
Graeme Hanna
KSC
Kansas City Chiefs consider sports wagering implications
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Big Tech

Meta's Threads is coming to the Fediverse
Charlotte Colombo2 hours

Threads is coming to the Fediverse — and it’s happening sooner than you think. On Thursday (Mar.21) Meta, the owners of Threads, announced a beta that allows users in certain...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.