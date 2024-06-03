Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Bambu Lab’s second anniversary sees market-leading 3D printers get large discounts

Bambu Lab’s second anniversary sees market-leading 3D printers get large discounts

An image of the Bambu Lab A1 3D printer

It’s not that long again you would never have heard of Bambu Lab, and then, from seemingly out of nowhere they popped up and spun the world of 3D printing on its head with a string of outstanding machine releases.

Suddenly, somebody “normal” could buy a 3D printer and not have to have a degree in engineering to get a half-decent Benchy out of it. Other companies are coming around to the idea of making their printers more user-friendly but the pioneers at Bambu Lab are now keen to push their existing machines into more homes and workshops with a second-anniversary sale that sees pretty much everything getting big discounts.

If you were on the fence about a 3D printer, this should help you get off it.

Bambu recently handed the recall and subsequent re-issue of its A1 printers or replacement hardware spectacularly well after a design fault showed a potential fire issue with the power supply cable. The machine is now back on sale in its revised format reduced to just $339, down from $399.

Meanwhile, it’s dinky little brother – the A1 Mini can be picked up during the promotion for just $199, which seems like a real steal.

If you are looking for a more prosumer-level machine then the P1, P1S as well as the X1C, also have serious discounts with the P series machines being reduced by $100 and the X1C and X1C combo having $150 knocked off the asking price.

Besides printers, when the Bambu Lab sale begins on June 5th there will also be savings to be made on filament, which all comes with Bambu’s trademarked RFID technology so that the printers all instantly recognize what you have loaded, while the accompanying slicer software takes full advantage of enhanced filament profiles.

Of all of these printers, the A1 stands out as particularly good value. The newly enhanced version with improved heatbed wiring and, just for the amount of assessment by the devs it has recently undergone means the A1 is going to be fit for purpose for a good while yet. And if you pair it with the AMS Lite in the combo, four-color printing is as simple as loading different color filaments.

You can read about our adventures with the A1 here.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image of the Bambu Lab A1 3D printer
Bambu Lab’s second anniversary sees market-leading 3D printers get large discounts
Paul McNally
A glamour shot of the ROG Ally X
ROG Ally X – specs and price finally revealed – will it be the best PC handheld gaming device so far?
Paul McNally
An image of an Etch a Sketch with motors attached
What happens when you connect AI and cameras to an Etch-a-Sketch? These robot-builders found out
Paul McNally
Glorious D2 mouse
Glorious’ new D2 mouse has all the comfort, speed, and performance you need
Paul McNally
A blonde model sports a pair of Bloks+ Tints from Zenni.
Zenni Optical launches stylish colorful blue light protection for gamers with Blokz+ Tints range
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

MrBeast in a video wearing a light purple shirt with his logo. Behind him is a dark green bushy background with a red banner displaying the YouTube logo with the text "Subscribe"
Technology

MrBeast officially overtakes T-Series and becomes channel with most YouTube subscribers
Sophie Atkinson4 seconds

MrBeast has beat out Indian music label T-Series in a long-running battle for the biggest YouTube channel. The T-Series account is from India’s largest music label and movie studio and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.