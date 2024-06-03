Bambu Lab’s second anniversary sees market-leading 3D printers get large discounts

It’s not that long again you would never have heard of Bambu Lab, and then, from seemingly out of nowhere they popped up and spun the world of 3D printing on its head with a string of outstanding machine releases.

Suddenly, somebody “normal” could buy a 3D printer and not have to have a degree in engineering to get a half-decent Benchy out of it. Other companies are coming around to the idea of making their printers more user-friendly but the pioneers at Bambu Lab are now keen to push their existing machines into more homes and workshops with a second-anniversary sale that sees pretty much everything getting big discounts.

If you were on the fence about a 3D printer, this should help you get off it.

Bambu recently handed the recall and subsequent re-issue of its A1 printers or replacement hardware spectacularly well after a design fault showed a potential fire issue with the power supply cable. The machine is now back on sale in its revised format reduced to just $339, down from $399.

Meanwhile, it’s dinky little brother – the A1 Mini can be picked up during the promotion for just $199, which seems like a real steal.

If you are looking for a more prosumer-level machine then the P1, P1S as well as the X1C, also have serious discounts with the P series machines being reduced by $100 and the X1C and X1C combo having $150 knocked off the asking price.

Besides printers, when the Bambu Lab sale begins on June 5th there will also be savings to be made on filament, which all comes with Bambu’s trademarked RFID technology so that the printers all instantly recognize what you have loaded, while the accompanying slicer software takes full advantage of enhanced filament profiles.

Of all of these printers, the A1 stands out as particularly good value. The newly enhanced version with improved heatbed wiring and, just for the amount of assessment by the devs it has recently undergone means the A1 is going to be fit for purpose for a good while yet. And if you pair it with the AMS Lite in the combo, four-color printing is as simple as loading different color filaments.

You can read about our adventures with the A1 here.