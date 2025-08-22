Atlético Nacional launches its own digital slot game in partnership with Betsson

Atlético Nacional is the first Colombian football club to launch its own digital slot game, in partnership with gambling operator Betsson.

Global sports betting operator Betsson and leading Colombian football club Atlético Nacional have partnered up to release Rey de Copas, an exclusive digital casino game created for fans of the club. The two organizations have been partnered since January 2024 and have worked on various branding and sponsorship opportunities, but this is the first slot game launched by any Colombian team.

“Passion for football is at Betsson’s heart,” said Matteo Gerbino, Betsson’s Managing Director for Colombia. “That’s why our partnerships go beyond putting our name on a jersey. They’re about engaging fans, creating content, and working closely with clubs and ambassadors.

“With Rey de Copas, we built something unique with Atlético Nacional – an experience that celebrates the club’s legacy and brings Verdolaga fans even closer to their team. A tribute to the legacy, energy and authenticity represented by the colours green and white.”

What does Betsson’s Rey de Copas offer?

Rey de Copas offers a typical slot game-style experience, with spinning reels where players try to line up matching symbols. The game features icons customized to Atlético Nacional, such as the club’s logo and other visual design cues. Players can multiply their bets by up to 100 times the original winnings by finding up to five symbols related to the team.

To celebrate the launch, Win Sports hosted a broadcast of Rey de Copas on Thursday, 21 August on their YouTube channel. The event saw two Atletico Nacional icons, Rene Higuita and Sergio Galvan Rey, in conversation about the slot game, hosted by actor and devoted fan, Lincoln Palomeque.

Rey de Copas is now available to play exclusively on betsson.co. You need to create an account and be over 18 years old to play.

Sports betting partnerships can be very lucrative for professional teams, with UK football teams and major US sport teams, as just a few examples, having a long history of partnering with gaming brands.

Featured image credit: Betsson