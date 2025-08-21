Chicago Bears agree multi-year sports betting and casino partnership

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a multi-year sports betting and casino partnership with PENN Entertainment.

The multi-year agreement designates PENN’s Chicagoland retail properties, Hollywood Casino Aurora, and the new state-of-the-art Hollywood Casino Joliet as Official Casino Partners, and ESPN BET Sportsbook as official sports betting partners of the Bears. This signs over a number of rights to PENN, including IP, in-stadium signage, and various digital opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership in connection with the opening of our new state-of-the-art Joliet property and on the precipice of football season,” said Todd George, Executive Vice President, Operations, PENN Entertainment. “Teaming up with one of the premier franchises in the NFL creates exciting new omnichannel marketing opportunities for our ESPN BET and Hollywood Casino brands.

“Through the partnership, we look forward to engaging a large and passionate audience at Soldier Field as well as across our online products and at the new property in the Chicagoland area.”

Chicago Bears represent an ongoing focus on sports betting

This partnership highlights PENN Entertainment’s ongoing investment into sports betting – a savvy choice, given recent studies demonstrating the ongoing and projected growth of the sector. With the incoming adult generation of Gen-Z proving to have an interest in sports gambling, getting ahead of the curve is a smart move.

PENN has got plenty of potential planned for its products, with a new suite of features just launched for ESPN BET, including its FanCenter that allows users to find wagering markets more easily. In terms of physical games, the Hollywood Casino Joliet just had its grand opening on August 11, 2025, replacing the former riverboat location, which Bears executives and NFL legend and Joliet native Tom Thayer were in attendance for.

Last but not least, construction is currently underway on the new Hollywood Casino Aurora, which is expected to open in the first half of 2026. With so much coming up, now seems like a strategic time for a sports-facing partnership.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under PDM 1.0