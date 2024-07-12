Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Assassin’s Creed Shadows apology not good enough, Japanese historical group tells Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows apology not good enough, Japanese historical group tells Ubisoft

An assassin with the backdrop of Japan in Assassin's Creed Shadows
tl;dr

  • Assassin's Creed Shadows faces controversy for using a Japanese battle flag without permission, leading to Ubisoft's apology.
  • Despite the apology, the flag remains in a $279 collector's edition art book, which the Sekigahara Teppo-tai group finds unacceptable.
  • Criticism includes cultural insensitivity, with a petition against the game gaining 83,000 signatures.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows appropriated battle-flag controversy will not die down. Although Ubisoft apologized ro a Japanese historical group for using it, images of the flag will remain in a digital art book, and the group now says it’s not happy with just an apology here.

To recap, Ubisoft apologized on July 8, about a week it was discovered that the flag of a Japanese military re-enactment group, Sekigahara Teppo-tai (or Sekigahara Rifle Corps), was in the game without their knowledge or permission. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set in feudal Japan, roughly befo

Ubisoft said it was sorry and the flag would be pulled from the game, but not a hardcover art book being sold in a $279 collector’s edition packed with physical premiums.

This is presumably because that book has already been printed. Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches Nov. 12. That’s not good enough for Sekigahara Teppo-tai.

Translated, that is: “The Sekigahara Teppo-tai members discussed the matter again. We have asked Ubisoft to remove the image from the Collector’s Edition artbook. I’m not sure if this will be possible, but I’ve contacted Ubisoft through their support.”

The poster went on to note that the flag references leaders of The Battle of Sekigahara, which occurred about 21 years after the setting for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. IGN has images of the flag’s use in the artbook.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows criticized from its first reveal

The complaint is an extension of ongoing criticism of Assassin’s Creed Shadows as culturally insensitive — a topic many Japanese take very seriously. The game stars an African samurai who seems to be based on a real-life African who served a warlord around that time. It also stars an entirely fictitious female ninja.

A petition demanding Ubisoft cancel the game outright now has 83,000 signatures, even though there is no chance of Ubisoft spiking this AAA game four months before release, and especially for this kind of criticism. About 60,000 of those signatures have come in the last week.

Here, though, it’s unquestionably a bad look for Ubisoft, as it appears that western artists went Googling for Japanese battle flags, found one, and had no idea what they were working with, because it was only necessary to get one that looked Japanese.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. It will also be available day one to Ubisoft+ subscribers.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

A Call of Duty soldier rests shotgun on shoulder
Call of Duty’s next crossover will be with the WWE, Activision confirms
Owen Good
A screen showing the Sleet Fighter game added to Dota 2. Tusk is standing at right raising his axe triumphantly, having defeated himself.
Yo dawg, Dota 2 heard you like fighting games, so they put a free one in the game
Owen Good
An assassin with the backdrop of Japan in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows apology not good enough, Japanese historical group tells Ubisoft
Owen Good
Bioware demo of Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard nudity confirmed — but how much will we see?
Charlotte Colombo
once human no access to rift anchor message
How to fix Once Human No Access to Rift Anchor
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale Projects with Potential for 50x-100x Gains
Cryptocurrency

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale Projects with Potential for 50x-100x Gains - $WAI, $PLAY, and $PEPU
Alvin Hemedez2 hours

The crypto market's volatility, reflected by a fear and greed index of 40, presents a potential buying opportunity for presale meme coins with high growth prospects. While the broader market...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.