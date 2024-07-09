Languagesx
Assassin's Creed Shadows makers apologize for use of military flag without permission

Assassin’s Creed Shadows makers apologize for use of military flag without permission

samurai yasuke attacks a foe with his sword in Assassin's Creed Shadows
tl;dr

  • Ubisoft apologized for using a Japanese reenactment group's flag in Assassin’s Creed Shadows concept art.
  • Japanese fans have also criticized Ubisoft for both character ethnicity and unauthorized use of art found online.
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows releases on November 15, 2024, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows continues to drag criticism and summon apologies from Ubisoft. This time, it involves the use of a flag that belongs to a group of military re-enactors in Japan.

Ubisoft on July 8 apologized (via a post on X) to the group, Sekigahara Teppo-tai, who commemorate the Battle of Sekigahara on Oct. 21, 1600, a pivotal moment in Japan’s feudal history. The flag has been seen in concept art showing the adventure game, which was announced on May 16.

Military re-enactors tend to be a rather conservative lot and Ubisoft was already taking stick from Japanese fans for the ethnicity of the main characters.

Now the French publisher has to apologize for something it’s been accused of before, which is using art that developers find on the Internet and don’t have the rights to.

Sekigahara Teppo-tai confirmed on X that Ubisoft had apologized. While their flag won’t be used going forward, Ubisoft said there are instances that aren’t possible to eliminate or replace, such as an art book that will be sold with a premium edition of the game.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch Nov. 15, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X.

Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

