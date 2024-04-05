Apple to axe 600 jobs after dropping plans for self-driving vehicles

Apple has axed more than 600 jobs after effectively abandoning its plans for self-driving cars.

The cuts will mostly impact workers at the iPhone maker’s site in California where it was discreetly working on ambitions to build electronic vehicles (EVs), having never publicly acknowledged the project.

Last month, a report indicated Apple would endeavor to shift workers to its artificial intelligence (AI) division but many will now be heading for the exit after the Golden State’s employment department was informed on 28 March that 614 staff will be laid off in May.

The decision to mothball efforts on the EV market was heralded as a shrewd decision by Ray Wang, the founder and chief executive of Silicon Valley-based consultancy firm Constellation Research. The call came after the tech giant had spent billions on its self-driving car project with a fully developed vehicle still thought to be years away.

Wang told BBC News, “This is a smart and long-awaited decision.”

“The market demand for EVs is not there and AI is where all the action is,” he added.

Apple not immune to industry cuts