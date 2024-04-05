Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Apple to axe 600 jobs after dropping plans for self-driving vehicles

Apple to axe 600 jobs after dropping plans for self-driving vehicles

AI-powered image of Apple logo / Apple to cut 600 roles after scrapping plans for self driving cars
TL:DR

  • Apple axes 600 jobs as it scraps plans for self-driving cars.
  • The decision comes after discreet efforts to develop electric vehicles (EVs).
  • Focus shifts to AI division amid industry-wide pivot to artificial intelligence.

Apple has axed more than 600 jobs after effectively abandoning its plans for self-driving cars.

The cuts will mostly impact workers at the iPhone maker’s site in California where it was discreetly working on ambitions to build electronic vehicles (EVs), having never publicly acknowledged the project.

Last month, a report indicated Apple would endeavor to shift workers to its artificial intelligence (AI) division but many will now be heading for the exit after the Golden State’s employment department was informed on 28 March that 614 staff will be laid off in May. 

The decision to mothball efforts on the EV market was heralded as a shrewd decision by Ray Wang, the founder and chief executive of Silicon Valley-based consultancy firm Constellation Research. The call came after the tech giant had spent billions on its self-driving car project with a fully developed vehicle still thought to be years away.

Wang told BBC News, “This is a smart and long-awaited decision.”

“The market demand for EVs is not there and AI is where all the action is,” he added.

Apple not immune to industry cuts

Apple has avoided mass staff cuts in recent times, unlike other blue-chip firms that have acted to cull hundreds of thousands of roles since the pandemic.

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the company did not envisage significant staff reductions.

“I view that as a last resort and, so, mass layoffs are not something that we’re talking about at this moment,” he said.

Times and circumstances change, as evidenced in this development but Apple has not been impacted by cuts in the same way the likes of Amazon have decimated its workforce headcount.

27,000 jobs were lost at Amazon in 2022, continuing through to this year, with Amazon Web Services announcing a fresh round of cuts this week, affecting hundreds of workers.

Elsewhere, Microsoft, eBay and PayPal are said to have ditched an estimated 34,000 positions recently, in a pivot to artificial intelligence as companies revise their resources.

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

AI-powered image of Apple logo / Apple to cut 600 roles after scrapping plans for self driving cars
Apple to axe 600 jobs after dropping plans for self-driving vehicles
Graeme Hanna
Samsung logo on a smartphone / Samsung record stunning Q1 operating profits after chip price rebound
Samsung operating profit boom after chip prices rebound
Graeme Hanna
Google’s parent company Alphabet is ‘exploring the possibility of buying HubSpot’
Ali Rees
Mickey and Minnie Mouse / Disney CEO Bob Iger states the company will crackdown on password sharing on Disney Plus
Disney+ set to act on password sharing, starting in June
Graeme Hanna
a phone with the Threads @ logo displayed
Meta to pay Threads creators for engaging content based on performance
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI-powered image of Apple logo / Apple to cut 600 roles after scrapping plans for self driving cars
Big Tech

Apple to axe 600 jobs after dropping plans for self-driving vehicles
Graeme Hanna11 seconds

Apple has axed more than 600 jobs after effectively abandoning its plans for self-driving cars. The cuts will mostly impact workers at the iPhone maker's site in California where it...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.