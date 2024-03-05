Anthropic claim new Claude 3 AI chatbot outperforms ChatGPT and Gemini

Amidst fierce competition from tech giants like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft in the race to develop cutting-edge conversational artificial intelligence (AI), Anthropic’s launch of Claude 3 aims to disrupt the field.

The AI research company has launched its new chatbot which it claims has reached “near-human” levels in some tests, whilst measuring favorably against ChatGPT and Google Gemini across several industry benchmarks.

In an official blog released on Monday (Feb. 4). the details of the large language model (LLM) were disclosed striking a resemblance to Gemini with its own three model levels, Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Opus.

All “Claude 3 models can power live customer chats, auto-completions, and data extraction tasks where responses must be immediate and in real-time,” but they can be distinguished in terms of their power and functionality.

Haiku, the smallest version of Claude 3, was described as “the fastest and most cost-effective model on the market,” with an impressive output enabling analysis of a research paper with charts and graphs in less than three seconds.

Sonnet is the power behind the Claude.ai chatbot, available for free with an email sign-in, with Opus representing the largest-capacity LLM. It can be accessed with a $20 monthly subscription to the ‘Claude Pro’ service and it benefits from a multi-modal offering, going beyond previous versions to work with both text and image inputs.

Today, we're announcing Claude 3, our next generation of AI models. The three state-of-the-art models—Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Haiku—set new industry benchmarks across reasoning, math, coding, multilingual understanding, and vision. pic.twitter.com/TqDuqNWDoM — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) March 4, 2024

How does Claude 3 compare to comparative models?

Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI personnel, has lauded the performance outcomes of Claude with Opus displaying higher graduate-level reasoning than GPT-4, scoring 14.7% better than its rival in tests involving maths, coding, and knowledge. Importantly, this latest generation LLM from the Amazon-backed company has exceeded its predecessors:

“For the vast majority of workloads, Sonnet is 2x faster than Claude 2 and Claude 2.1 with higher levels of intelligence. It excels at tasks demanding rapid responses, like knowledge retrieval or sales automation. Opus delivers similar speeds to Claude 2 and 2.1, but with much higher levels of intelligence.”

Anthropi stated Claude 3 has been trained using publicly available and internal data, with hardware from Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud technology.

Featured Image: Anthropic