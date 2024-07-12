Another one bites the dust – Google discontinues One VPN

Google has announced the discontinuation of yet another product, this time the VPN service One VPN which was provided to subscribers to Google One. The service will shut down on Jul 20, 2024.

One VPN was launched in 2020 to higher tier customers of Google One, Google’s expanded storage subscription service. Then in 2023, the service was expanded to include all One subscribers.

Google described VPNs as a valuable service that added an important layer of security, especially for anyone using public wifi networks. They also launched dedicated Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS apps.

However, despite the tool’s utility, Google’s stated reason for the discontinuation suggests that it was not highly used. “With the focus on providing the most in-demand features, VPN by Google One has been discontinued. However, it’ll continue to be available as a built-in capability on Pixel 7 and up devices and via Google Fi Wireless,” reads the Google support page.

Google will continue to support the built-in VPN included on Pixel 7 and above phones and as part of Google Fi Wireless.

The Google Graveyard

Over the years, Google has gained a reputation for launching or acquiring products, encouraging user investment into the larger Google ecosystem, before killing off a beloved tool.

The website Killed by Google lists almost 300 tools and products that the tech giant has canceled over the years.

One recent instance that caused upset among fans was the shuttering of Google Podcasts, a podcast hosting and listening app first launched in 2018. While it was beloved by users for its simplicity, it was closed down in favor of moving users over to YouTube Music, which many do not see as an equivalent experience.

Last year Google shuttered its gaming console Stadia, offering full refunds to all customers who purchased their devices through the Google Store.

While on these occasions Google has done what it can to make customers whole (either through refunds or an easy data transfer process), this continued shuttering of products is making users reluctant to invest in any Google products. “I think it could end up being their downfall someday. I am getting very reluctant to use their products as I do not know what will remain for the long term,” said one Reddit user commenting on the One VPN news.

“I’m already using alternative apps because I don’t trust Google not to destroy them. I liked Google Keep, but I don’t want to deal with the hassle of moving everything when it goes away,” said another user in the same thread.

Featured image credit: generated by Ideogram