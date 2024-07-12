Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Another one bites the dust – Google discontinues One VPN

Another one bites the dust – Google discontinues One VPN

a computer on a table. on the screen is the google logo. across the image a red stamp which says "cancelled"
TL:DR

  • Google will discontinue its One VPN service on July 20, 2024, due to low usage.
  • Despite its utility, VPN by Google One will only remain available on Pixel 7 and Google Fi Wireless.
  • Google's frequent discontinuation of products, like Stadia and Google Podcasts, creates user distrust.

Google has announced the discontinuation of yet another product, this time the VPN service One VPN which was provided to subscribers to Google One. The service will shut down on Jul 20, 2024.

One VPN was launched in 2020 to higher tier customers of Google One, Google’s expanded storage subscription service. Then in 2023, the service was expanded to include all One subscribers.

Google described VPNs as a valuable service that added an important layer of security, especially for anyone using public wifi networks. They also launched dedicated Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS apps.

However, despite the tool’s utility, Google’s stated reason for the discontinuation suggests that it was not highly used. “With the focus on providing the most in-demand features, VPN by Google One has been discontinued. However, it’ll continue to be available as a built-in capability on Pixel 7 and up devices and via Google Fi Wireless,” reads the Google support page.

Google will continue to support the built-in VPN included on Pixel 7 and above phones and as part of Google Fi Wireless.

The Google Graveyard

Over the years, Google has gained a reputation for launching or acquiring products, encouraging user investment into the larger Google ecosystem, before killing off a beloved tool.

The website Killed by Google lists almost 300 tools and products that the tech giant has canceled over the years.

One recent instance that caused upset among fans was the shuttering of Google Podcasts, a podcast hosting and listening app first launched in 2018. While it was beloved by users for its simplicity, it was closed down in favor of moving users over to YouTube Music, which many do not see as an equivalent experience.

Last year Google shuttered its gaming console Stadia, offering full refunds to all customers who purchased their devices through the Google Store.

While on these occasions Google has done what it can to make customers whole (either through refunds or an easy data transfer process), this continued shuttering of products is making users reluctant to invest in any Google products. “I think it could end up being their downfall someday. I am getting very reluctant to use their products as I do not know what will remain for the long term,” said one Reddit user commenting on the One VPN news.

“I’m already using alternative apps because I don’t trust Google not to destroy them. I liked Google Keep, but I don’t want to deal with the hassle of moving everything when it goes away,” said another user in the same thread.

Featured image credit: generated by Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

a computer on a table. on the screen is the google logo. across the image a red stamp which says "cancelled"
Another one bites the dust – Google discontinues One VPN
Ali Rees
Sepia image of Elon Musk on a background of black with a large white "X" behind
Elon Musk wants the X ad boycott leaders to face criminal charges
Charlotte Colombo
Black and white headshot of Elon Musk's side profile on a background of white with stylised blue lines going across
Elon Musk’s Neuralink prepares for another human implant
Ali Rees
Phone screen showing two Spotify comment notifications pop up. The phone is against a purple background.
Spotify adds ‘comments’ feature as it makes steps to becoming a social network
Sophie Atkinson
A captivating, cinematic shot of a child immersed in a virtual reality experience, with a sleek VR headset resting comfortably on their head. The child's body is out of view, and the focus is solely on their hands holding the VR controllers. The controllers have glowing buttons and are surrounded by a futuristic, holographic interface. The background reveals a fantastical, otherworldly landscape with floating islands and a vibrant, colorful sky., cinematic.
Kids can soon chat in Meta VR, but parents approval is needed
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Cryptocurrency

Could Notcoin’s Recent Dip Be a Buying Opportunity, or Should You Consider $WAI Token for High Upside Potential Investment?
Alvin Hemedez10 mins

While Notcoin (NOT) has defied the overall downtrend in the cryptocurrency market, surging 45% in the past week, it experienced a 4.29% dip today. However, some investors see this as...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.