AMD's AI chip exceeds sale expectations, as it reaches $1 billion last quarter

AMD’s AI chip exceeds sale expectations, as it reaches $1 billion last quarter

A close-up image of a state-of-the-art AMD chip, meticulously designed with intricate circuitry. The chip is illuminated with a soft, blue glow, showcasing its complex architecture. The background is a blend of dark and light shades, creating a futuristic and technological atmosphere. The overall image emphasizes the intricate details and advanced processing capabilities of the AMD chip.
TL:DR

  • AMD's Q2 results show over $1 billion in data center revenues from Instinct MI300X GPUs.
  • Nearly half of AMD's sales now come from data center products, a significant shift from its semiconductor focus.
  • AMD plans to release new AI chips annually, with the MI325X in Q4 2024 and the MI350 in 2025.

AMD has reported its financial results from the second quarter, telling investors that the Instinct MI300X GPUs account for over $1 billion of its data center revenues.

Unlike in previous years, nearly half of the company’s sales are related to data center products which is a huge shift for the business known for its semiconductors.

Throughout the full year, the accelerators are predicted to bring in over $4.5 billion, an increase from the $4 billion target announced in April. The data center side of the business has doubled in one year, with the growth in 2024 being due to its latest chip.

The Instinct MI300X GPU is the company’s alternative to Nvidia’s AI accelerator hardware. It was only launched in December 2023 and it’s supposed to beat its competitors in terms of floating-point performance, memory bandwidth, and capacity.

The sales from AMD’s Instinct chip amounts to over $1 billion in sales within a single quarter.

The AI focus wages on as AMD plan to release new chips every year

With figures soaring, it’s likely that Nvidia will continue to feel the heat as AMD is following in its footsteps. It was the Nvidia H100 that propelled the business into the stratosphere.

The technology company doesn’t just plan on stopping there though, as they have plans to release new AI chips every year. The MI325X will be released in the fourth quarter of 2024, the MI350 in 2025, and possibly the M1400 in 2026.

“We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter driven by record Data Center segment revenue,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su in the company press release.

“Our AI business continued accelerating and we are well positioned to deliver strong revenue growth in the second half of the year led by demand for Instinct, EPYC and Ryzen processors.

“The rapid advances in generative AI are driving demand for more compute in every market, creating significant growth opportunities as we deliver leadership AI solutions across our business.”

Image Credit: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing.

