Home Leak details what’s coming in AMD and Nvidia’s newest GPUs

tl;dr

  • Seasonic leaked specifications for new AMD Radeon RX 7000 and Nvidia RTX 5000 series GPUs on its Wattage Calculator page.
  • The leak included AMD’s RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT, and Nvidia’s RTX 5090 to RTX 5050 models.
  • This information suggests AMD and Nvidia are preparing to release next-gen GPUs with improved efficiency and performance.

Specifications and product names for new high-end GPUs from AMD and Nvidia have been leaked by the leading PSU brand, Seasonic. 

In an update for its website, the Taiwanese manufacturer and supplier appears to have unwittingly disclosed previously unknown information on the product ranges of the well-known tech giants. 

A list was published, and now removed, detailing a range of upcoming releases from AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series, as well as Nvidia’s RTX 5000 series. The GPU products were itemized on Seasonic’s Wattage Calculator page, with all of those featured thought to be new models. 

Four and five new products were attributed to AMD and Nvidia, respectively, with the former having the RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT, named. Santa Clara-headquartered Nvidia had its upcoming offerings from the RTX 5000 range leaked, ranging from the powerful RTX 5090 to the RTX 5050. 

Unknown info on AMD and Nvidia products disclosed

For AMD, this development represents the first mention anywhere of the new line of GPUs. It would appear to signal a fresh lineup of products at the top of its range, similar to the XX50 offering in recent times. With a formidable listing of products, the company could be about to make a play to secure a larger slice of the market by presenting these GPUs with marked improvements in efficiency and performance.

Regarding Nvidia, which was recently named the world’s most valuable company, the leak suggests that the RTX 500 will have greater power demands than all of the Thermal Design Powers (TDPs) that were listed, including the most significant difference anticipated with the 5060 GPU.

All of the details relating to the undisclosed GPUs would indicate a new range of next-generation graphics cards is in the offing from AMD and Nvidia. The latter brand is expected to ship its Blackwell architecture consumer graphics cards toward the end of this year, with more to follow into the start of 2025.

Image credit: Via Ideogram

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com.

