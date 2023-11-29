AMD opens huge design centre in India

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has opened its largest global design center in India.

The state-of-the-art campus in the city of Bengaluru will employ around 3,000 engineers in the coming years and focus on the design and development of AMD’s semiconductor technology including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence (AI) and more. This significant initiative, known as the AMD Technostar campus, is part of the company’s substantial $400 million investment in India over the next five years, reports The Times of India.

The move to what is known as ‘India’s Silicon Valley’ from the American semiconductor company comes amid ongoing expansion of India’s tech sector.

The campus was inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s minister for railways, telecommunications, electronics and information technology. AMD executive leaders including Mark Papermaster, the Californian firm’s chief technology officer also attended.

“We are very focused on bringing high-performance designs that can help our customers be much more efficient in computing so that, they can get the job done by spending less money and burning less power,” Papermaster told local media.

India tech sector growth

The world’s most populous country is poised for explosive growth in the coming decades thanks to an enormous pool of young talent, recent success in 5G roll-out and the government’s focus on enabling and predictable policies.

This abundance of skilled and English-speaking talent has led India to become the third largest start-up destination in the world. It has witnessed significant growth, particularly post-pandemic. with over 99,000 start-ups in India as of 31 May 2023. This has helped pull companies like Apple and AMD to the nation’s tech hubs. The surge in internet users, projected to hit 900 million by 2025, up from 759 million in 2022, is largely driven by the increasing adoption in rural areas, contributing significantly to the expansion of the technology industry.

Featured image: Night view of UB City, Bangalore by ‘Royal Challengers Bangalore’ via Flickr under CC 2.0 license.