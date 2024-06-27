Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Amazon to rival Temu with plans to launch discount section shipped from China

Amazon to rival Temu with plans to launch discount section shipped from China

amazon logo in front of slightly blurred Shanghai cityscape, cinematic
TL:DR

  • Amazon will launch a section on its site similar to the Chinese cross-border bargain site Temu.
  • This marketplace will feature unbranded fashion, home goods, and daily necessities shipped from China.
  • Products will take 9 to 11 days to reach customers, unlike Amazon's usual next-day delivery.

Amazon will launch a dedicated section on its shopping site that resembles the Chinese bargain site Temu.

According to The Information, the marketplace will feature items shipped to overseas consumers from warehouses in China.

It will include unbranded fashion, home goods, and daily necessities, with the publisher citing slides that it claims have already been shown to sellers in China.

If correct, this will be Amazon’s most aggressive response yet to the boom of cheap marketplaces like Shein, Temu, and AliExpress. And unlike the next-day delivery that the multinational company has become known for, the products will instead take between 9 to 11 days to reach customers.

In a recent closed-door meeting, as reported by the publisher, the e-commerce giant told sellers it would start signing up merchants this summer and will accept inventory from the fall.

The merchants would determine their product selection and pricing, with testing of demand for new products to be done so through producing small batches.

The inner workings of the potential new approach to cheap items aren’t yet known,  it’s not clear if the shipments will be made using a U.S. trade provision that exempts individual packages worth less than $800 from U.S. customs duties.

Amazon hasn’t yet confirmed nor denied the report, but a spokesperson did respond to Reuters request for a comment: “We are always exploring new ways to work with our selling partners to delight our customers with more selection, lower prices, and greater convenience.”

Amazon’s value soars to over $2tn

On June 26, the company joined the $2 trillion market cap club as its shares increased to an all-time high of $193.61.

The American business now sits amongst the likes of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, and Alphabet who had previously reached this benchmark.

This came at a time when Amazon had its most profitable quarter ever as well, with operating income soaring over 200% to $15.3 billion.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Generated Image for A side profile of Elon Musk in black and white in the foreground. The background is a colored picture of Earth from orbit
Elon Musk’s SpaceX will be destroying NASA’s International Space Station
Sophie Atkinson
Woman driving a car. Can see her eyebrows and forehead in the rearview mirror and her hands on the steering wheel. The image is taken from the back of her head.
Americans can be paid $1,000 to ditch their car in Uber five week challenge
Sophie Atkinson
amazon logo in front of slightly blurred Shanghai cityscape, cinematic
Amazon to rival Temu with plans to launch discount section shipped from China
Sophie Atkinson
Two suited agents in a control room with hand in pockets face a wall of computer monitors with code, charts, maps and data on them. A US flag is seen on one wall., photo
WhisperGate Russian suspect indicted, US offers $10m bounty
Sophie Atkinson
Amazon logo surrounded by a blue aura. In colourful background green lines heading upwards like stock graphs are seen, 3d render, vibrant
Amazon’s value hits $2 trillion for the first time
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

paroli betting system
Betting

Paroli System – What is the Paroli Betting System?
Pride Kazunga8 seconds

The Paroli betting system is a popular gambling strategy among gamblers that many deem a safer variant of Martingale. Unlike the Martingale, which involves doubling your bet after every loss...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.