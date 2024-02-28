Amazon Fire TV software update is disrupting apps

Suswati Basu / Last Updated: Feb 28, 2024 / Apps / News / Platforms
Amazon Fire TV software update disrupts apps. Person holds remote, points at TV with on demand apps and Amazon logo. Blue background depicts cybersecurity situation

Amazon’s most recent Fire TV software update has reportedly blocked a Fire TV capability that has been present since the original model’s release in 2014. As a result, several popular apps have experienced issues, with users noting disruptions with certain third-party applications.

AFTVNews explains that the latest update of the Fire OS software restricts access to a feature known as the Android Debug Bridge (ADB). This function is typically used by developers to reach system controls and settings that are usually inaccessible. However, it reported that this change has made several popular Fire TV apps, which have been available in Amazon‘s own Appstore for years, essentially unusable.

This implies that without this feature, Fire TV apps are now unable to perform certain complex tasks, like freeing internal storage space by clearing the cache of all installed applications.

The update is said to appear in version 7.6.6.9 for the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube, and version 8.1.0.3 for the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The change may also impact older devices. It doesn’t affect the usage of phones and computers, which can still be used to establish ADB connections.

An Amazon spokesperson responded to a ReadWrite query, saying “We are aware of reports that some apps have been impacted by a recent security update.” The company recommended that if developers have questions, they can contact their Amazon Fire TV Appstore representative, or visit https://developer.amazon.com/support/contact-us.

Security issues with ADB commands

Some users have agreed with Amazon’s assessment that requesting ADB commands could pose a security risk. User @Lauriewired, who identifies as a reverse engineering expert, wrote on X, “There is *zero* reason a local application should be requesting and executing ADB commands.  It’s a huge security risk, ripe for creating botnets and malware abuse.

“Any legitimate Android developer should be using an external ADB connection anyway, this in no way “harms” the standard development process,” they added.

According to Ars Technica, a developer was informed that their app had malfunctioned because it “overrides the native user experience,” shedding some light on Amazon’s rationale. This could mean that Amazon intends to abandon Android on its Fire TV devices, therefore gaining even greater control over the software interface.

Featured image: Canva

Suswati Basu

Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her career also includes a seven-year tenure at the leading AI company Dataminr, where she led the Europe desk and launched the company's first employee resource group for disabilities. Before this, Suswati worked as a journalist in China for four years, investigating censorship and the Great Firewall, and acquired proficiency in several languages. In recent years, Suswati has been nominated for six awards, including the Independent Podcast Awards, International Women's Podcast Awards, and the Anthem Awards for her literary social affairs show. Her areas of speciality span a wide range, including technology, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), social politics, mental health, and nonfiction books.