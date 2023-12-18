Amazon eyes investment in Diamond Sports Group amid streaming expansion

Amazon is reportedly in advanced talks to invest in Diamond Sports Group, a leading regional sports programmer, marking a significant stride in the tech giant’s foray into sports content. This strategic move, according to Wall Street Journal reporting, positions Amazon to compete more robustly with streaming giants like Disney and Netflix.

Diamond Sports Group, which holds the broadcasting rights for over 40 major sports teams across the U.S., filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The potential deal with Amazon could see Prime Video becoming the primary streaming platform for Diamond’s extensive sports content.

Diamond Sports Group, known for operating Bally Sports-branded networks, boasts local broadcasting rights for approximately half of the teams in Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, as well as a third of the National Hockey League teams. While the exact financial details of the potential Amazon investment remain undisclosed, the deal is expected to significantly bolster Diamond’s position in the sports broadcasting landscape.

The negotiations, still subject to bankruptcy-court approval, could prevent Diamond from facing liquidation. This partnership aligns with Amazon’s growing interest in sports content, having already secured rights for National Football League games and eyeing a future deal with the NBA.

Amazon’s Prime Video platform has been steadily expanding its sports content offerings. The tech giant already holds stakes in league-owned streaming services from MLB and NBA and has previously ventured into regional sports networks with an investment in the YES Network, home to the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

This potential investment in Diamond Sports Group represents a significant expansion of Amazon’s sports content strategy, potentially making Prime Video a go-to destination for sports enthusiasts.

Challenges and opportunities for Diamond Sports Group

Diamond Sports Group has faced challenges due to the increasing trend of cord-cutting, with consumers shifting from cable subscriptions to streaming services. This shift has led to declines in subscriber revenue and advertising rates for Diamond, compounded by high fixed costs under existing contracts.

The company’s entry into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March was a strategic move to renegotiate team contracts and restructure its debt, stemming from Sinclair’s 2019 purchase from Walt Disney. The potential partnership with Amazon could be a pivotal moment in Diamond’s digital strategy and financial recovery.

Diamond’s creditors, including prominent firms like PGIM, Fidelity Investments, and Mudrick Capital Management, have been divided on the company’s future. While some see liquidation as the best outcome, others believe in Diamond’s potential profitability with renegotiated commercial arrangements.

As Amazon and Diamond Sports Group navigate these negotiations, the outcome could significantly impact the sports broadcasting and streaming landscape. This move by Amazon reflects the growing importance of sports content in the streaming wars and could set a new standard for how major sports are consumed by fans worldwide.

The deal, if finalized, would not only reshape Diamond Sports Group’s trajectory but also solidify Amazon’s position as a formidable player in the sports streaming domain.