Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home AI visionary predicts the future, says we’ll have nanobots in our brain

AI visionary predicts the future, says we’ll have nanobots in our brain

A futuristic concept art of a tiny, intricate nanobot navigating through the complex network of neural pathways in the human brain. The braim, as it is depicted, is a highly detailed and colorful representation of the brain's structure. The nanobot, with its glowing, multicolored exterior, appears to be performing a specialized task within the braim, leaving a trail of shimmering light behind it.
TL:DR

  • Ray Kurzweil predicts AI intelligence will expand "a millionfold by 2045," deepening human awareness and consciousness.
  • He maintains his 2005 prediction that AI will reach human-level intelligence by 2029 and surpass humans in key skills.
  • Kurzweil foresees brain-computer interfaces with nanobots, enabling instant cloud access for enhanced cognitive abilities.

Computer scientist Ray Kurzweil, an authority figure in AI, predicts artificial intelligence will expand “a millionfold by 2045 and it is going to deepen our awareness and consciousness.”

He is best known for his 2005 book ‘The Singularity is Near’ which predicted that AI would reach the level of human intelligence by 2029. He also said the merging of our brains with AI will occur around 2045.

Kurzweil also works at Google as a ‘Principal Researcher’ in AI. Now, almost 20 years on from the book’s debut, he has spoken with The Guardian about his predictions and new book titled ‘The Singularity is Nearer.’

He believes his 2005 estimations still stand true as he expects 2029 to remain an accurate date for “human-level intelligence.”

“Human-level intelligence generally means AI that has reached the ability of the most skilled humans in a particular domain and by 2029 that will be achieved in most respects.

“There may be a few years of transition beyond 2029 where AI has not surpassed the top humans in a few key skills like writing Oscar-winning screenplays or generating deep new philosophical insights, though it will.”

He explains how computing power will enable improvements in contextual memory, common sense reasoning, and social interaction which are areas that aren’t yet up to scratch.

Upcoming AI predictions include nanobots in the brain

Kurzweil says that we’re soon going to be “a combination of cybernetic intelligence” which will be made possible by “brain-computer interfaces which ultimately will be nanobots.”

He believes the nanobots will be the size of molecules and they’ll noninvasively go into our brains through the capillaries.

“Think of it like having your phone, but in your brain. If you ask a question your brain will be able to go out to the cloud for an answer similar to the way you do on your phone now – only it will be instant, there won’t be any input or output issues, and you won’t realize it has been done (the answer will just appear).

“People do say “I don’t want that”: they thought they didn’t want phones either!”

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Overwatch 2 hero Reinhardt in an Optimus Prime skin -- in an anime-style trailer -- leaning on his axe and gazing at a coin in his hand
Overwatch 2’s crossover with The Transformers goes live with — wait for it — Optimus Prime-hardt
Owen Good
A futuristic concept art of a tiny, intricate nanobot navigating through the complex network of neural pathways in the human brain. The braim, as it is depicted, is a highly detailed and colorful representation of the brain's structure. The nanobot, with its glowing, multicolored exterior, appears to be performing a specialized task within the braim, leaving a trail of shimmering light behind it.
AI visionary predicts the future, says we’ll have nanobots in our brain
Sophie Atkinson
An illustration of Nicholas Cage looking concerned
Nicolas Cage says he’s ‘terrified’ of AI: ‘What are you going to do with my body and my face?’
Sophie Atkinson
Pokemon Go app on a mobile phone. Someone holding the phone up in a park, can see greenery behind the phone.
Pokemon Go finally available in China, but for only 30 minutes
Sophie Atkinson
Apple Watch iOS 11 and iPhone with health monitoring diagnostics
Apple Watch X rumored to get several key upgrades both inside and out
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Artwork for Darkest Dungeons 2
Gaming

Darkest Dungeon 2: console release date, game modes, and more
Rachael Davies8 seconds

Darkest Dungeon 2 has been out in some shape or form since 2021, continuing the roguelike RPG franchise but it's soon coming to consoles. Developed and published by Red Hook...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.