AI visionary predicts the future, says we’ll have nanobots in our brain

Computer scientist Ray Kurzweil, an authority figure in AI, predicts artificial intelligence will expand “a millionfold by 2045 and it is going to deepen our awareness and consciousness.”

He is best known for his 2005 book ‘The Singularity is Near’ which predicted that AI would reach the level of human intelligence by 2029. He also said the merging of our brains with AI will occur around 2045.

Kurzweil also works at Google as a ‘Principal Researcher’ in AI. Now, almost 20 years on from the book’s debut, he has spoken with The Guardian about his predictions and new book titled ‘The Singularity is Nearer.’

He believes his 2005 estimations still stand true as he expects 2029 to remain an accurate date for “human-level intelligence.”

“Human-level intelligence generally means AI that has reached the ability of the most skilled humans in a particular domain and by 2029 that will be achieved in most respects.

“There may be a few years of transition beyond 2029 where AI has not surpassed the top humans in a few key skills like writing Oscar-winning screenplays or generating deep new philosophical insights, though it will.”

He explains how computing power will enable improvements in contextual memory, common sense reasoning, and social interaction which are areas that aren’t yet up to scratch.

Upcoming AI predictions include nanobots in the brain

Kurzweil says that we’re soon going to be “a combination of cybernetic intelligence” which will be made possible by “brain-computer interfaces which ultimately will be nanobots.”

He believes the nanobots will be the size of molecules and they’ll noninvasively go into our brains through the capillaries.

“Think of it like having your phone, but in your brain. If you ask a question your brain will be able to go out to the cloud for an answer similar to the way you do on your phone now – only it will be instant, there won’t be any input or output issues, and you won’t realize it has been done (the answer will just appear).

“People do say “I don’t want that”: they thought they didn’t want phones either!”

