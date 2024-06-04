Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home AI in Digital Marketing: Trends and Best Practices for 2024

AI in Digital Marketing: Trends and Best Practices for 2024

AI in digital marketing

AI is far past the point of being a new or emerging technology, especially in the world of digital marketing. A global survey in 2022 found that roughly 90% of marketers across 35 different countries use AI in some way in their digital marketing strategies.

With so many free and low-cost tools available, replacing or supplementing human marketing workflows with AI is the #1 way to become (a) more productive and (b) better at understanding your audience and how to reach them.

Trends: AI in Digital Marketing

This article explores three exciting trends and best practices for implementing AI within your organization.

1. Generative AI

Thanks to ChatGPT, generative AI might be the hottest topic in marketing right now. Generative AI involves using AI to create content from existing data and inputs. Examples of GenAI marketing tools include:

  • Content creation tools that use AI to write blog posts, product descriptions, and other written collateral
  • Software that generates images and videos for branding for explainer videos, social media posts, and blog graphics
  • Chatbots that carry on conversations with customers through SMS, email, or a social media app

As many as three-quarters of today’s marketers use generative AI in some way, whether that’s to supplement their content creation workflow or as a lead generation tool.

2. Personalization

AI increases personalization in marketing by pulling content and data in real time to craft individualized, data-driven experiences for each target customer. Across the omnichannel, businesses can use AI to trigger personalized emails, social media messages, website popups, and even entire offers based on what a customer is browsing or has already bought.

With AI, marketers can also analyze vast amounts of data about a customer’s behavior. They can use this info to develop better products, improve their targeting and messaging for future campaigns, and meet ever-changing customer demands.

3. Voice Search Optimization

Voice search has risen in popularity as a way for consumers to quickly find information and make purchases through their mobile devices. Optimizing content for voice search is 100% crucial for businesses that want to stay relevant and accessible.

AI plays a critical role in optimizing content for voice search. Businesses can use it to analyze speech patterns using natural language processing (NLP) to understand how people speak and the specific phrases they use when making voice queries. With this data, you can create content with a more conversational tone and structure, while incorporating the words that make it easy for voice assistants to understand.

Best Practices for Using AI in Digital Marketing

How you apply AI to your workflow determines whether you produce great marketing content that converts customers or mediocre content that turns them away.

  • Don’t replace humans with AI: While the low cost makes it tempting to rely heavily on AI for your marketing efforts (especially content marketing), AI lacks the human ability to communicate with your target audience. Your USP, branding, and voice all come from your human writers and designers.
  • Use AI to automate marketing tasks: For example, CharGPT isn’t great for writing marketing content, but it is capable of searching the web. Use it to cut your research time down by hours (or days).
  • Hire industry experts: Outsourcing your marketing efforts to a team that knows the ins and outs of AI can help you implement the technology in a way that aligns with your business’s goals and target audience. Make sure they have hands-on experience in your industry (such as a credit union marketing agency for credit unions).

AI in digital marketing is no longer something to speculate on for the distant future. It’s essential for any business that wants to compete on quality, targeting, and efficiency in 2024. By staying informed on the latest trends and best practices, you can effectively incorporate AI into your marketing workflow and see tangible results.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brad Anderson
Former editor

Brad is the former editor who oversaw contributed content at ReadWrite.com. He previously worked as an editor at PayPal and Crunchbase.

Related News

AI in digital marketing
AI in Digital Marketing: Trends and Best Practices for 2024
Brad Anderson
martech on an ipad
5 Effective Martech Strategies for Tangible Results
Brad Anderson
person on laptop working on online presence
6 Strategies to Improve Your Online Presence
Brad Anderson
Best Smart Home Devices To Make Your Life Easier In 2022
Marketing company claims it’s actually listening to your phone and smart speakers to target ads
Graeme Hanna
Safeguard Brand Against Economic Downturn
How to Safeguard Your Brand Against Economic Downturn
RJ Licata

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

how to play video poker
Gambling

How to Play Video Poker 2024 - Essential Rules for Beginners
Djordje Todorovic44 seconds

Have you ever wondered how to play video poker? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered in our extensive video poker guide for beginners. Here, you’ll find all about poker rules,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.