AGA issues statement on FBI illegal gambling probe involving NBA stars

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has spoken out after more than 30 people have been arrested in an illegal gambling crackdown by the FBI.

On Thursday (October 23), we reported that Miami Heat player Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups had been arrested and named by federal prosecutors in two separate indictments.

The 31-year-old basketballer was arrested over alleged betting irregularities, amongst other people, while Billups is one of 31 people charged in a separate illegal poker game case involving retired players and the mafia, according to court documents. Both men deny the allegations. It was revealed that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’s injury information may have been used by a fellow player to give bettors an advantage.

It was on Thursday when Rozier appeared in federal court in Orlando, Florida, and was arrested on bail. Billups was arrested in Portland, Oregon.

What has the AGA said about the FBI gambling probe into several NBA stars?

Now, the AGA which is a national trade group that represents the U.S. gaming industry, has issued a statement. The president and CEO, Bill Miller, said: “Today’s revelations are a stark reminder of the pervasive and predatory illegal market, ensnaring countless individuals and operating in the shadows.

“It is important to recognize that the regulated legal market delivers transparency, oversight, and collaboration with authorities that assists in bringing these bad actors to light.”

He went on to praise the word of the authorities: “Today, we applaud the work of the FBI, the NYPD, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Eastern District of New York, and reiterate the legal gaming industry’s commitment to integrity and collaboration with regulators, leagues, and law enforcement.

“We will continue to work closely with all partners to eliminate illegal gambling and uphold the public’s trust in the games we love.”

The NBA have said that Rozier and Billups were being placed on immediate leave, while it reviews the federal indictments.

“We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority,” it said.

