Adobe causes user outrage with a change in Photoshop ToCs that lets it access all your content

Adobe Photoshop users have been faced with a change to their terms and conditions for the subscription-based king of image editors within the last day and it has not gone down well at all. Upon logging into their accounts access to the program seems to have been denied unless accepting a new, updated Terms and Conditions document.

Upon reading this document outrage has arisen as one of the key points of it seems to allow Adobe to access all of a user’s content through both “automated and manual methods.”

The updated terms read:

“We’ve made some changes to the Adobe General Terms of Use regarding the use of Software and Services, including:

• Clarified that we may access your content through both automated and manual methods, such as for content review (Sections 2.2 and 4.1)”

This has caused a storm with users refusing to agree to the change with some pointing out they are working on projects under NDA (non-disclosure agreements) that are not to be seen by anybody else under contract.

Here it is. If you are a professional, if you are under NDA with your clients, if you are a creative, a lawyer, a doctor or anyone who works with proprietary files – it is time to cancel Adobe, delete all the apps and programs. Adobe can not be trusted. pic.twitter.com/LFnBbDKWLC — Wetterschneider (@Stretchedwiener) June 5, 2024

A selection of the outrage on X can be read below and this is going to be awkward for Adobe.

“So am I reading this, right? @Adobe @Photoshop? I can’t use Photoshop unless I’m okay with you having full access to anything I create with it, INCLUDING NDA work?”

“Don’t give Adobe another penny. When I am finally forced to move away from my ancient (and pre-subscription model) Photoshop 5, it will not be to another Adobe product.”

“JUST IN: Adobe has locked clients out of Photoshop and other software unless they agree to new terms of service which effectively is SPYWARE! Adobe demands unlimited access to ALL your content and permission to monitor your files.”

“Somehow it’s become even more socially acceptable to pirate all Photoshop products overnight i don’t know how they do it”

“You will own nothing and be happy.”

“I can’t even uninstall Photoshop unless I agree to these terms?? Are you f***ing kidding me??

This feels like a story we have not heard the end of though. More as we get it.

Featured Image: AI-Generated in Ideogram