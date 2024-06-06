Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Adobe causes user outrage with a change in Photoshop ToCs that lets it access all your content

Adobe causes user outrage with a change in Photoshop ToCs that lets it access all your content

An AI-generated image of Da-Vinci with two business execs sneaking up on him

Adobe Photoshop users have been faced with a change to their terms and conditions for the subscription-based king of image editors within the last day and it has not gone down well at all. Upon logging into their accounts access to the program seems to have been denied unless accepting a new, updated Terms and Conditions document.

Upon reading this document outrage has arisen as one of the key points of it seems to allow Adobe to access all of a user’s content through both “automated and manual methods.”

The updated terms read:

“We’ve made some changes to the Adobe General Terms of Use regarding the use of Software and Services, including:
• Clarified that we may access your content through both automated and manual methods, such as for content review (Sections 2.2 and 4.1)”

This has caused a storm with users refusing to agree to the change with some pointing out they are working on projects under NDA (non-disclosure agreements) that are not to be seen by anybody else under contract.

A selection of the outrage on X can be read below and this is going to be awkward for Adobe.

“So am I reading this, right? @Adobe @Photoshop? I can’t use Photoshop unless I’m okay with you having full access to anything I create with it, INCLUDING NDA work?”

“Don’t give Adobe another penny. When I am finally forced to move away from my ancient (and pre-subscription model) Photoshop 5, it will not be to another Adobe product.”

“JUST IN: Adobe has locked clients out of Photoshop and other software unless they agree to new terms of service which effectively is SPYWARE! Adobe demands unlimited access to ALL your content and permission to monitor your files.”

“Somehow it’s become even more socially acceptable to pirate all Photoshop products overnight i don’t know how they do it”

“You will own nothing and be happy.”

“I can’t even uninstall Photoshop unless I agree to these terms?? Are you f***ing kidding me??

This feels like a story we have not heard the end of though. More as we get it.

Featured Image: AI-Generated in Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

This image shows the user interface of the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. The interface is in English and features a variety of movie and TV show posters arranged in a grid. A large play button is superimposed over the middle of the image, partially obscuring some of the content. Notable titles visible include "Every Breath You Take", "Carnival Row", "Citadel", "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre", "Star Trek: Picard", and "Clarkson's Farm 2". The design includes the Prime Video logo at the top left and a language selection menu at the top center. Amazon buys parts of MX Player assets to boost India presence.
Amazon buys parts of MX Player assets to boost India presence
Suswati Basu
An AI-generated image of Da-Vinci with two business execs sneaking up on him
Adobe causes user outrage with a change in Photoshop ToCs that lets it access all your content
Paul McNally
Airbus presents new AI Wingman unmanned fighter jets at Berlin Aerospace exhibition. An image of a futuristic AI-powered drone resembling a stealth fighter jet, surrounded by vibrant digital and holographic data interfaces in a cyber-inspired environment.
Airbus presents new AI Wingman unmanned fighter jets at Berlin Aerospace exhibition
Suswati Basu
the google logo behind jail bars
Leak reveals Google had thousands of privacy incidents
Ali Rees
Actor Justin Long, formerly a MacOS spokesman, sits in a sunny kitchen where he is bombarded by nonstop, nettlesome notices by the nannying Mac Operating System
‘I’m a Mac’ Apple actor returns to bash MacOS
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

D-Day is commemorated in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator releases classic WW2 aircraft to commemorate the D-Day landings with proceeds all going to charity
Paul McNally10 mins

80 years ago today the historic D-Day landings took place as the Allies invaded the European mainland and suffered a huge loss of life as the attempt to wrestle the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.