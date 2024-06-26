Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home A robot made out of living human skin is just as terrifying as it sounds

A robot made out of living human skin is just as terrifying as it sounds

Human living skin tested on a robot in a piece of research from the University of Tokyo
TL:DR

  • Researchers tested human skin equivalents on robots to see how they attach to mechanical foundations.
  • The experiment used a 3D facial mold and perforation-type anchors to secure the cultured skin.
  • Skin-covered robots aren't mainstream yet, but the research shows potential for future applications.

The thought of robots has always been nerve racking, but their new look complete with human, living skin is enough to make anyone run away screaming.

Researchers from the University of Tokyo have published a journal in Cell Reports Physical Science which shares details of an experiment inspired by human skin ligaments.

In normal talk, they tested a human skin equivalent, in the form of a living skin model composed of cells, on a robot to see how it would attach to the mechanical foundation of the ‘limbs’ or ‘face’.

Skin-covered robots thankfully won’t be making it mainstream any time soon as this is one of the first experiments to merely see if something that could cling to an artificial substrate could be created.

Can robots be covered with human skin?

With humans, there is a network of ligaments beneath the skin that connects this to the underlying muscle and tissue. The researchers aimed to see if they could create a similar version that could be manipulated in various directions without tearing or unintended distortion.

A 3D facial mold was covered with ‘skin’ and this fixation using perforation-type anchors was found to be “achieved by gelating collagen gel introduced into the anchor’s interior.”

The cultured skin was found to have self-healing capabilities which is seen in biological skin, but the minor scratches and damages that inevitably will occur could escalate into serious impairments if left unattended.

To be successful in its ability to carry biological sensors, the cultured skin has to stay alive and be moved around in the same way human skin does during everyday use.

“Skin equivalent, a living skin model composed of cells and extracellular matrix, possesses the potential to be an ideal covering material for robots due to its biological functionalities,” writes the researchers.

As a first of its kind, this research and its results introduces a new approach to adhering skin equivalents with perforation-type anchors onto robotics which could bring some new ideas for the industry. No one show Elon Musk this research, the possibilities could be terrifying!

Featured Image: Via the research paper on Cell Reports Physical Science

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A cluttered and disorganized shelf filled with steam game cases, symbolizing the infamous "Pile of Shame." The pile includes an assortment of game cases, some with colorful artwork and others with plain, generic covers. The background shows a dimly lit room, with a gaming console and controller on the floor, emphasizing the unplayed status of these games. A single game case is visible on top, invitingly glowing with its vibrant cover art.
Steam’s total Pile of Shame is $19 billion spent on games never played
Sophie Atkinson
Human living skin tested on a robot in a piece of research from the University of Tokyo
A robot made out of living human skin is just as terrifying as it sounds
Sophie Atkinson
a large office building cutaway with workers looking unhappy. and walking out a large door on the side with 'exit' on it, illustration
Great Resignation 2.0 could be coming as more workers want to switch jobs in next year
Sophie Atkinson
AI image of Teams setup / Microsoft has been accused of violating EU antitrust rules by bundling Teams
Microsoft accused of EU antitrust violation by bundling Teams
Graeme Hanna
ChatGPT-5 release date, price, and what we know so far. Purple OpenAI logo behind illustration of man and machine, and rows of data servers
ChatGPT-5: release date, price, and what we know so far
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A cluttered and disorganized shelf filled with steam game cases, symbolizing the infamous "Pile of Shame." The pile includes an assortment of game cases, some with colorful artwork and others with plain, generic covers. The background shows a dimly lit room, with a gaming console and controller on the floor, emphasizing the unplayed status of these games. A single game case is visible on top, invitingly glowing with its vibrant cover art.
Gaming

Steam's total Pile of Shame is $19 billion spent on games never played
Sophie Atkinson13 mins

A whopping $19 billion is estimated to have been spent on games that have been purchased, but never been played. This amusing figure, representing the combined "Pile of Shame" of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.