‘Robot pill’ technology reaches clinical trial stage

A cutting-edge development from Endiatx, a pioneering medical technology company, is aiming to bring a ‘robot pill’ to the market.

Since its formation in 2019, the company has been striving to achieve its ambition of creating tiny robots to be ingested into the human body for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. It sounds like something from a sci-fi movie and possibly dystopian, but this project is far from a figment of imagination.

Endiatx’s flagship product is the PillBot, a robotic capsule equipped with various parts including cameras, sensors, and wireless communication to enable doctors or practitioners to examine the gastrointestinal tract with diligence, uncharted precision, and control.

In an interview with VentureBeat, the company CEO Torrey Smith detailed how they have raised $7 million over the course, with the largest contribution of $1.5m gained from Verge Health Tech Fund, based in Singapore. This has enabled the progress of Endiatx to the extent of conducting clinical trials, with the desire for a commercial launch within two years.

“We’re currently in clinical trials with our pill bot technology,” outlined Smith.

“We’ll be starting pivotal trials at a leading US medical institution in Q3/Q4,” as he hinted at a facility known for its expertise in gastroenterology without naming the location.

Plans to transform gastroenterology

The PillBot now measures 13mm by 30mm having come a long way in the development journey through 20 generations, getting smaller each time, with the CEO further detailing the impressive specifications of the current prototype, “It can transmit high-res video at 2.3 megapixels per second, and we have plans to quadruple that video quality soon.”

Smith has been a hands-on executive, playing an important role in the testing process by swallowing 43 PillBots to date, including a live demonstration in front of a stunned audience.

The company wants to achieve FDA approval by early 2026 and to have the PillBot available and accessible for around $50, possibly as an over-the-counter product. There is a belief that the product can transform gastroenterology, changing the understanding of procedures, with AI advances potentially leading to a fully autonomous future.

With AI models requiring vast amounts of data to learn and evolve, Smith set out how Endiatx can play a pivotal role for the industry, “PillBot is the fountain of cheap data inside the human body,” he stated.

“The data services that we intend to offer as part of this ecosystem are going to completely change the way that we do healthcare.”

