Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home ‘Robot pill’ technology reaches clinical trial stage

‘Robot pill’ technology reaches clinical trial stage

AI image of the PillBot / Endiatx has progressed the 'robot pill' PillBot to the stage of clinical trials.

A cutting-edge development from Endiatx, a pioneering medical technology company, is aiming to bring a ‘robot pill’ to the market.

Since its formation in 2019, the company has been striving to achieve its ambition of creating tiny robots to be ingested into the human body for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. It sounds like something from a sci-fi movie and possibly dystopian, but this project is far from a figment of imagination.

Endiatx’s flagship product is the PillBot, a robotic capsule equipped with various parts including cameras, sensors, and wireless communication to enable doctors or practitioners to examine the gastrointestinal tract with diligence, uncharted precision, and control.

In an interview with VentureBeat, the company CEO Torrey Smith detailed how they have raised $7 million over the course, with the largest contribution of $1.5m gained from Verge Health Tech Fund, based in Singapore. This has enabled the progress of Endiatx to the extent of conducting clinical trials, with the desire for a commercial launch within two years.

“We’re currently in clinical trials with our pill bot technology,” outlined Smith.

“We’ll be starting pivotal trials at a leading US medical institution in Q3/Q4,” as he hinted at a facility known for its expertise in gastroenterology without naming the location.

Plans to transform gastroenterology

The PillBot now measures 13mm by 30mm having come a long way in the development journey through 20 generations, getting smaller each time, with the CEO further detailing the impressive specifications of the current prototype, “It can transmit high-res video at 2.3 megapixels per second, and we have plans to quadruple that video quality soon.” 

 

Smith has been a hands-on executive, playing an important role in the testing process by swallowing 43 PillBots to date, including a live demonstration in front of a stunned audience.

The company wants to achieve FDA approval by early 2026 and to have the PillBot available and accessible for around $50, possibly as an over-the-counter product. There is a belief that the product can transform gastroenterology, changing the understanding of procedures, with AI advances potentially leading to a fully autonomous future.

With AI models requiring vast amounts of data to learn and evolve, Smith set out how Endiatx can play a pivotal role for the industry, “PillBot is the fountain of cheap data inside the human body,” he stated.

“The data services that we intend to offer as part of this ecosystem are going to completely change the way that we do healthcare.”

 

Image credit: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

a Kyle MacLachlan look-alike in a bowl haircut, dressed in a futuristic costume destroys a robot with a hip shot from his pistol in the cover art for Berzerk (Atari 2600, 1982)
Atari plans ‘expanded edition’ of its 50th anniversary anthology of 1980s console classics
Owen Good
Farming Simulator 25 official screenshot
Farming Simulator 25 coming in November to PC and consoles
Graeme Hanna
AI image of iPhone setting menu / iOS 18 beta 2 brings RCS toggle to iPhone but many left disappointed.
iOS 18 Beta 2 brings RCS toggle but many users left disappointed
Graeme Hanna
promotional shot showing a cutscene from Baldur's Gate 3 running on Steam Deck
Steam Summer Sale drops Steam Deck price below a Nintendo Switch
Owen Good
Tesla Cybertruck parked on road, with woman and dog walking next to it
Tesla Cybertruck’s face another recall as safety concerns arise over faulty wiper and trim
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a Kyle MacLachlan look-alike in a bowl haircut, dressed in a futuristic costume destroys a robot with a hip shot from his pistol in the cover art for Berzerk (Atari 2600, 1982)
Gaming

Atari plans 'expanded edition' of its 50th anniversary anthology of 1980s console classics
Owen Good17 mins

Few words will put a catch in the throat of a Gen Xer like “Atari.” No matter how badly that brand has been botched since Warner Bros. bought out founder...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.