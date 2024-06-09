A New Base Meme Coin with 100x Potential Raises Over $600,000 – Crypto Gains Presale Review

In just a few days since its launch, this new base meme coin, Base Dawgz, has reached $600k in its $DAWGZ token presale, driven by its Share-to-Earn concept narrative.

This strong beginning shows how people are getting more and more excited about the launch of this special token.

With features like working on multiple chains, great community rewards, and a fun meme aspect, it’s not surprising this new project is off to a great launch.

Base Dawgz presale surpasses $600k milestone

The Base Dawgz presale is quickly gaining momentum, surpassing the $600k mark. Currently, $DAWGZ tokens are available in the presale at $0.00479 each. The price is set to rise by 5% every seven days, so early investors have less than two days left to get the best deal.

One of the main draws of Base Dawgz is that it’s launched on Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network. With the recent introduction of Coinbase’s smart wallet, we could soon see many of its 110 million users joining with a smoother user experience.

Base Dawgz’s mascot, a Shiba Inu, is also attracting attention. Since seven of the top ten meme coins are dog-themed, everything seems set for Base Dawgz’s success. But there’s more to its hype than just a funny mascot.

While Base is its primary platform, Base Dawgz uses cross-chain technology to work on multiple chains. $DAWGZ can move from Base to Solana, Ethereum, BSC, and Avalanche. The presale is already active on each chain, and payments are accepted in ETH, SOL, BNB, AVAX, and USDT.

This approach of interoperability expands Base Dawgz’s community reach while reducing the risk of depending too much on one blockchain. In simple terms, Base Dawgz could be one of the most diversified meme coins available. And that’s not the only reason for the excitement.

The team has also introduced a staking system, giving rewards to users who lock up their tokens. Besides enhancing token utility, this move will lessen selling pressure, significantly improving the project’s supply and demand balance. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

$DAWGZ community driven to expand project via Share-to-Earn

Base Dawgz’s “Share-to-Earn” airdrop is getting a lot of attention. Community members can earn a part of presale investments by sharing a referral code on social media. To participate, visit the Base Dawgz website, click the “refer and earn” button, and connect your wallet to generate a code.

Successful referrals will earn 5% of the sale in $DAWGZ tokens, which will be paid out at the end of the presale. This benefits $DAWGZ holders in two ways. Firstly, they can earn money by promoting a new cryptocurrency that is already in high demand.

Secondly, they are helping to grow the project’s community, which could lead to a higher token value after the exchange launch. With these features, Base Dawgz is well-prepared for meme coin stardom.

An appealing mascot, ability to work on multiple chains, token usability, and community rewards all contribute to $DAWGZ becoming one of Base’s most exciting launches. This launch also excites well-known expert Crypto Gains, as shown in the video above.

Could Base Dawgz be the next Shiba Inu?

Given the favorable conditions and the solid foundation provided by Base, Base Dawgz is in a good position for significant growth. With the increasing popularity of meme coins, along with attractive staking rewards and the widespread interest in the Shiba Inu trend, $DAWGZ is poised for an impressive launch.

The ability of the Base Dawgz token to “jump” between different blockchains also gives holders a unique advantage, creating a smooth connection between major platforms. Considering all these factors, $DAWGZ has the potential to be the next big crypto, potentially offering substantial returns for early investors.

Stay updated with Base Dawgz on X or join its Telegram for the latest news. To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

