Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home A New Base Meme Coin with 100x Potential Raises Over $600,000 – Crypto Gains Presale Review

A New Base Meme Coin with 100x Potential Raises Over $600,000 – Crypto Gains Presale Review

A New Base Meme Coin with 100x Potential Raises Over $600,000 – Crypto Gains Presale Review

In just a few days since its launch, this new base meme coin, Base Dawgz, has reached $600k in its $DAWGZ token presale, driven by its Share-to-Earn concept narrative.

This strong beginning shows how people are getting more and more excited about the launch of this special token.

With features like working on multiple chains, great community rewards, and a fun meme aspect, it’s not surprising this new project is off to a great launch.

Base Dawgz presale surpasses $600k milestone

The Base Dawgz presale is quickly gaining momentum, surpassing the $600k mark. Currently, $DAWGZ tokens are available in the presale at $0.00479 each. The price is set to rise by 5% every seven days, so early investors have less than two days left to get the best deal.

One of the main draws of Base Dawgz is that it’s launched on Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network. With the recent introduction of Coinbase’s smart wallet, we could soon see many of its 110 million users joining with a smoother user experience.

Base Dawgz’s mascot, a Shiba Inu, is also attracting attention. Since seven of the top ten meme coins are dog-themed, everything seems set for Base Dawgz’s success. But there’s more to its hype than just a funny mascot.

While Base is its primary platform, Base Dawgz uses cross-chain technology to work on multiple chains. $DAWGZ can move from Base to Solana, Ethereum, BSC, and Avalanche. The presale is already active on each chain, and payments are accepted in ETH, SOL, BNB, AVAX, and USDT.

This approach of interoperability expands Base Dawgz’s community reach while reducing the risk of depending too much on one blockchain. In simple terms, Base Dawgz could be one of the most diversified meme coins available. And that’s not the only reason for the excitement.

The team has also introduced a staking system, giving rewards to users who lock up their tokens. Besides enhancing token utility, this move will lessen selling pressure, significantly improving the project’s supply and demand balance. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

$DAWGZ  community driven to expand project via Share-to-Earn

Base Dawgz’s “Share-to-Earn” airdrop is getting a lot of attention. Community members can earn a part of presale investments by sharing a referral code on social media. To participate, visit the Base Dawgz website, click the “refer and earn” button, and connect your wallet to generate a code.

Successful referrals will earn 5% of the sale in $DAWGZ tokens, which will be paid out at the end of the presale. This benefits $DAWGZ holders in two ways. Firstly, they can earn money by promoting a new cryptocurrency that is already in high demand.

Secondly, they are helping to grow the project’s community, which could lead to a higher token value after the exchange launch. With these features, Base Dawgz is well-prepared for meme coin stardom.

An appealing mascot, ability to work on multiple chains, token usability, and community rewards all contribute to $DAWGZ becoming one of Base’s most exciting launches. This launch also excites well-known expert Crypto Gains, as shown in the video above.

Could Base Dawgz be the next Shiba Inu?

Given the favorable conditions and the solid foundation provided by Base, Base Dawgz is in a good position for significant growth. With the increasing popularity of meme coins, along with attractive staking rewards and the widespread interest in the Shiba Inu trend, $DAWGZ is poised for an impressive launch.

Base Dawgz Multi-Chain Features

The ability of the Base Dawgz token to “jump” between different blockchains also gives holders a unique advantage, creating a smooth connection between major platforms. Considering all these factors, $DAWGZ has the potential to be the next big crypto, potentially offering substantial returns for early investors.

Stay updated with Base Dawgz on X or join its Telegram for the latest news. To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Editor

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

A New Base Meme Coin with 100x Potential Raises Over $600,000 – Crypto Gains Presale Review
A New Base Meme Coin with 100x Potential Raises Over $600,000 – Crypto Gains Presale Review
Alvin Hemedez
TodayTrader Reviews The Newest Meme Coin Presale with Play-to-Earn Features - Next 10x Crypto Gem?
TodayTrader Reviews The Newest Meme Coin Presale with Play-to-Earn Features – Next 10x Crypto Gem?
Alvin Hemedez
Does BRETT's Price Rally Continue as This New Meme Coin Presale Surpasses $3 Million?
Does BRETT’s Price Rally Continue as This New Meme Coin Presale Surpasses $3 Million?
Alvin Hemedez
Low Cap AI Meme Coin Surges to $5 Million in Presale, Poised for Massive Growth
Alvin Hemedez
Hot GameFi Presale On Solana With Daily Rewards Raises Over $1.4 Million Crypto Wire Presale Review
Hot GambleFi Presale on Solana with Daily Rewards Raises Over $1.4 Million – Crypto Wire Presale Review
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A New Base Meme Coin with 100x Potential Raises Over $600,000 – Crypto Gains Presale Review
Cryptocurrency

A New Base Meme Coin with 100x Potential Raises Over $600,000 – Crypto Gains Presale Review
Alvin Hemedez8 mins

In just a few days since its launch, this new base meme coin, Base Dawgz, has reached $600k in its $DAWGZ token presale, driven by its Share-to-Earn concept narrative. This...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.