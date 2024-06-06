‘Base Dawgz’ Launches Crypto Presale, Raises $300k in Hours – Next Meme Coin to Explode?

Base Dawgz, a new meme coin operating on the Base network, launched its presale yesterday, and within hours, it raised over $300,000. This successful presale launch has sparked curiosity about whether Base Dawgz could be the next meme coin to explode in popularity.

Is Base Dawgz the Best Meme Coin on Base?

Base Dawgz is a new meme coin that operates on the Base network, a layer 2 solution for the Ethereum blockchain. One of its key features is its interoperability across multiple chains, including Base, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana, and BNB Chain. This capability allows users to switch between networks without incurring fees, expanding the token’s reach and potential use cases.

After the presale, token holders will have the opportunity to participate in staking, which enables them to earn additional $DAWGZ tokens at a fluctuating rate over time. However, it’s important to note that staking is currently only accessible on the Ethereum network, and no information about staking rewards has been released yet.

Another key aspect of Base Dawgz is its share-to-earn utility. The project’s marketing strategy involves a system where users can earn points by sharing $DAWGZ-related content on social media. These points can be redeemed for additional $DAWGZ tokens, incentivizing community engagement and promotion.

The tokenomics of Base Dawgz are as follows: the total supply of $DAWGZ tokens is 8,453,000,000. The distribution is divided into several categories, with 40% allocated for presale investors and liquidity, 20% for staking and liquidity, 15% for marketing, and 10% for listings.

Roadmap

The Base Dawgz project has outlined a roadmap with several phases. In the first phase, dubbed “Base Grab,” they launched their social media presence, website, and deployed the contracts, culminating in the presale’s commencement.

The second phase, “Milk Run,” will focus on contract auditing, community growth, initiating marketing efforts, and expanding their social media reach.

During the third phase, “Scramble,” the project aims to secure listings on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), as well as on popular cryptocurrency tracking platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Additionally, they plan to provide a “Birdeye Update,” potentially referring to updates or developments related to the project.

The fourth phase, “Cherub,” involves community rewards, continued marketing efforts, listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs), and future development plans.

Marketing Efforts

Marketing will play a crucial role in the success of Base Dawgz. The project will launch a “Be Social for Airdrop” campaign, where users can participate by engaging with their social media networks on X (formerly Twitter). By creating and sharing content, users earn points that can be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens after the presale is complete.

The team behind Base Dawgz has already begun building their presence on X and Telegram. Additionally, they have established connections with various crypto media sites and will be launching an article campaign. In fact, they have already secured coverage on platforms like Finbold, Cryptonews, and others.

You can, for now, buy $DAWGZ only via project’s official presale link.

Conclusion

Let’s sum it up, so with its impressive presale performance, features like cross-chain interoperability and share-to-earn utility, and a well-defined roadmap, Base Dawgz has the potential to become a hot meme coin to buy on the Base network. In any case, it will be intriguing to observe whether Base Dawgz can solidify its position as one of the best meme coins to emerge from the crypto presale scene.

