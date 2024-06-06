Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home ‘Base Dawgz’ Launches Crypto Presale, Raises $300k in Hours – Next Meme Coin to Explode?

‘Base Dawgz’ Launches Crypto Presale, Raises $300k in Hours – Next Meme Coin to Explode?

'Base Dawgz' Launches Crypto Presale, Raises $300k in Hours - Next Meme Coin to Explode?

Base Dawgz, a new meme coin operating on the Base network, launched its presale yesterday, and within hours, it raised over $300,000. This successful presale launch has sparked curiosity about whether Base Dawgz could be the next meme coin to explode in popularity.

Is Base Dawgz the Best Meme Coin on Base?

Base Dawgz is a new meme coin that operates on the Base network, a layer 2 solution for the Ethereum blockchain. One of its key features is its interoperability across multiple chains, including Base, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana, and BNB Chain. This capability allows users to switch between networks without incurring fees, expanding the token’s reach and potential use cases.

After the presale, token holders will have the opportunity to participate in staking, which enables them to earn additional $DAWGZ tokens at a fluctuating rate over time. However, it’s important to note that staking is currently only accessible on the Ethereum network, and no information about staking rewards has been released yet.

Another key aspect of Base Dawgz is its share-to-earn utility. The project’s marketing strategy involves a system where users can earn points by sharing $DAWGZ-related content on social media. These points can be redeemed for additional $DAWGZ tokens, incentivizing community engagement and promotion.

The tokenomics of Base Dawgz are as follows: the total supply of $DAWGZ tokens is 8,453,000,000. The distribution is divided into several categories, with 40% allocated for presale investors and liquidity, 20% for staking and liquidity, 15% for marketing, and 10% for listings.

Roadmap

The Base Dawgz project has outlined a roadmap with several phases. In the first phase, dubbed “Base Grab,” they launched their social media presence, website, and deployed the contracts, culminating in the presale’s commencement.

The second phase, “Milk Run,” will focus on contract auditing, community growth, initiating marketing efforts, and expanding their social media reach.

During the third phase, “Scramble,” the project aims to secure listings on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), as well as on popular cryptocurrency tracking platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Additionally, they plan to provide a “Birdeye Update,” potentially referring to updates or developments related to the project.

The fourth phase, “Cherub,” involves community rewards, continued marketing efforts, listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs), and future development plans.

Marketing Efforts

Marketing will play a crucial role in the success of Base Dawgz. The project will launch a “Be Social for Airdrop” campaign, where users can participate by engaging with their social media networks on X (formerly Twitter). By creating and sharing content, users earn points that can be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens after the presale is complete.

The team behind Base Dawgz has already begun building their presence on X and Telegram. Additionally, they have established connections with various crypto media sites and will be launching an article campaign. In fact, they have already secured coverage on platforms like Finbold, Cryptonews, and others.

You can, for now, buy $DAWGZ only via project’s official presale link.

Conclusion

Let’s sum it up, so with its impressive presale performance, features like cross-chain interoperability and share-to-earn utility, and a well-defined roadmap, Base Dawgz has the potential to become a hot meme coin to buy on the Base network. In any case, it will be intriguing to observe whether Base Dawgz can solidify its position as one of the best meme coins to emerge from the crypto presale scene.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Crypto Writer

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

A handshake between a Robinhood executive and a Bitstamp executive, with a background featuring the logos of both companies and various cryptocurrencies, rendered in a modern, professional style.
Robinhood acquires crypto exchange Bitstamp
Radek Zielinski
'Base Dawgz' Launches Crypto Presale, Raises $300k in Hours - Next Meme Coin to Explode?
‘Base Dawgz’ Launches Crypto Presale, Raises $300k in Hours – Next Meme Coin to Explode?
Petar Jovanović
The Newest Cross-Chain Crypto Presale Gem with 100x Potential – Best Meme Coin to Buy Now?
The Newest Cross-Chain Crypto Presale Gem with 100x Potential – Best Meme Coin to Buy Now?
Alvin Hemedez
Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Hits $71k - Time To Buy?
Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Hits $71k – Time To Buy?
Petar Jovanović
3 Floki Inu Price Predictions From Top Meme Coin Traders as FLOKI Breaks ATH
3 Floki Inu Price Predictions From Top Meme Coin Traders as FLOKI Breaks ATH
Petar Jovanović

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

D-Day is commemorated in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator releases classic WW2 aircraft to commemorate the D-Day landings with proceeds all going to charity
Paul McNally10 mins

80 years ago today the historic D-Day landings took place as the Allies invaded the European mainland and suffered a huge loss of life as the attempt to wrestle the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.