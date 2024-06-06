The Newest Cross-Chain Crypto Presale Gem with 100x Potential – Best Meme Coin to Buy Now?

Another new addition to the growing meme coin market is Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), which just started its presale and has already raised over $300k.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) emerges as a new meme coin within the Base network, boasting multi-chain capabilities, staking rewards, and an innovative “Share-to-Earn” concept.

The token has just launched a presale, giving investors a chance to buy in before it hits crypto exchanges.

Overview of Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is a meme coin that captures the adventurous spirit of base jumping and the popular Shiba Inu meme. This innovative crypto project targets those who seek excitement and innovation, offering a multi-chain experience on Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Avalanche (AVAX).

With smooth interoperability across these blockchains, Base Dawgz allows users to navigate the decentralized world without limits. The project’s whitepaper details its vision, roadmap, tokenomics, and technical foundation, inviting enthusiasts to join this thrilling journey where every jump signifies a new beginning.

Embodying the excitement and freedom of base jumping, Base Dawgz focuses on adventure and innovation. Utilizing the latest Web3 technology, such as Wormhole and Portal Bridge, the project enables seamless interactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems, providing unmatched multi-chain functionality.

Base Dawgz aims to push the boundaries of blockchain technology, creating a decentralized platform that allows users to explore, interact, and transact across various blockchains with ease.

Base Dawgz presale raises $300k

Before launching $DAWGZ on Base Chain, the project offers early supporters a chance to join the presale. This exciting token has already raised over $300,000 since the presale started, with early investors speculating that $DAWGZ could be the next big meme coin on the Base blockchain.

The Base Dawgz presale has begun, and investors can now buy $DAWGZ tokens for $0.00479 each, with a minimum investment of just $5. This strategy ensures the presale remains accessible to everyone. The presale is available on Base, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, and BSC.

Participants can join by linking their wallet to the presale widget and using ETH, BNB, AVAX, SOL, or USDT to purchase $DAWGZ tokens. After completing the presale purchase, the same wallet can be used to claim $DAWGZ tokens before their first DEX listing.

About to attempt the highest base jump ever… You think we got this $DAWGZ? 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/YDCA7pO6BP — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) June 6, 2024

The project will announce the claim and listing dates on its social media channels. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

Base Dawgz tokenomics and roadmap

The $DAWGZ token aims to bolster the project’s ecosystem and encourage active involvement. Its tokenomics are crafted to achieve an equitable distribution and foster steady expansion.

Total Supply: 8,453,000,000 tokens

Presale: 20%

Staking: 20%

Liquidity: 20%

Marketing: 15%

$DAWGZ Rewards: 15%

Listings: 10%

Phase 1: Base Grab

Socials Launched: Establishing a presence on major social media platforms to build a community.

Website Live: Launching the official Base Dawgz website to provide information and updates.

Contracts Deployed: Developing and deploying the smart contract for the $DAWGZ token.

Presale Begins: Initiating the presale phase to allow early supporters to purchase $DAWGZ tokens.

Phase 2: Milk Run

Contract Audit: Conducting a thorough audit of the smart contract to ensure security and reliability.

Community Building: Engaging with the community through events, AMAs, and other activities to foster a loyal user base.

Grow Socials: Expanding social media presence including Twitter (X) and Telegram to enhance community engagement.

Phase 3: Scramble

DEX Listings: Listing $DAWGZ on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to provide liquidity and trading options.

CoinMarketCap Listing: Applying for listing on CoinMarketCap to reach a broader audience.

CoinGecko Listing: Applying for listing on CoinGecko to enhance visibility and credibility.

Birdeye Update: Integrating with Birdeye for comprehensive market insights and analytics.

Phase 4: Cherub

Community Rewards: Introducing incentive programs to reward active community members and encourage participation.

Marketing Continues: Sustaining marketing efforts to maintain momentum and growth.

CEX Listings: Listing $DAWGZ on centralized exchanges (CEXs) to increase accessibility and liquidity.

Future Development: Planning and executing future developments to enhance the Base Dawgz ecosystem.

Base Dawgz new features: Share-to-Earn airdrop and staking rewards

Base Dawgz stands out from typical doge-themed cryptocurrencies by pushing the boundaries of innovation and striving to build the strongest meme coin community. Its Share-to-Earn system leads the charge, incentivizing users to refer others to the project.

Users can generate a referral link by clicking the “refer and earn” button on Base Dawgz’s website and connecting their wallet. Each presale purchase made through this link earns the referrer a 5% commission in $DAWGZ tokens once the presale concludes.

This approach has the potential to go viral, encouraging community engagement on social media platforms and enhancing both the project’s visibility and the value of the $DAWGZ token. Additionally, an airdrop campaign will incentivize creativity and social interaction.

Users can earn points by connecting an X account and creating and sharing memes and other content related to Base Dawgz. Once the presale ends, these points can be exchanged for $DAWGZ tokens. Base Dawgz plans to introduce staking, rewarding users who lock up tokens for passive income.

This strategy aims to stabilize the token’s supply and demand dynamics, contributing to its long-term viability. At the same time, the token’s utilization across multiple chains enhances its accessibility, increasing its capacity to attract a diverse audience and appreciate in worth.

This engaging and rewarding system serves to promote Base Dawgz and encourages users to become part of the community’s journey. So, get creative, spread the word, and earn a share of $DAWGZ tokens. To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

