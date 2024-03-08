8BitDo launches super-cool retro-inspired mechanical gaming keyboard

Is it too early to send Santa our Christmas List because we definitely want one of the new mechanical gaming keyboards that 8BitDo has just launched in Europe.

The keyboard was originally launched in the USA last year but the demand has been so great that it is now available in Europe as well and, priced reasonably for a mechanical keyboard of this spec.

Firstly, just look at it. If you have an ounce of retro nostalgia in your body you can’t help but smile. Besides the regular N edition, the new limited Fami edition brings back the maroons and beiges of the classic Nintendo Famicom from Japan and looks pretty smart.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is loaded with technology ensuring it can keep up with the most demanding of gaming or work uses. Compatible with both Windows and Android, the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features a variety of connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wireless 2.4GHz (via an included USB dongle), and wired USB in case you need the faster response a wire will bring you.

As an unusual bonus, the keyboard also comes with the Super Button Unit which features two oversized action buttons which can also be programmed to activate user-chosen commands or shortcuts. It’s a bit weird, but hey, this is how we did it in the 80s and 90s kids. And if you are into your emulation on a Steam Deck or Rog Ally, a fittingly retro Bluetooth keyboard is a must.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is distributed across the EU by Game Outlet Europe and is available for an SRP of €99.99 / £85.99.

For more information on the 8BitDo® Retro Mechanical Keyboard, you can check out the keyboard’s web page.

They do also seem to be available on Amazon in some regions, so you could probably be typing away on it within a few hours should you so desire.