Subscribe
Home 8BitDo launches super-cool retro-inspired mechanical gaming keyboard

8BitDo launches super-cool retro-inspired mechanical gaming keyboard

A photo of the keyboards leaning against a retro CRT monitor.

Is it too early to send Santa our Christmas List because we definitely want one of the new mechanical gaming keyboards that 8BitDo has just launched in Europe.

The keyboard was originally launched in the USA last year but the demand has been so great that it is now available in Europe as well and, priced reasonably for a mechanical keyboard of this spec.

Firstly, just look at it. If you have an ounce of retro nostalgia in your body you can’t help but smile. Besides the regular N edition, the new limited Fami edition brings back the maroons and beiges of the classic Nintendo Famicom from Japan and looks pretty smart.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is loaded with technology ensuring it can keep up with the most demanding of gaming or work uses. Compatible with both  Windows and Android, the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features a variety of connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wireless 2.4GHz (via an included USB dongle), and wired USB in case you need the faster response a wire will bring you. 

As an unusual bonus, the keyboard also comes with the Super Button Unit which features two oversized action buttons which can also be programmed to activate user-chosen commands or shortcuts. It’s a bit weird, but hey, this is how we did it in the 80s and 90s kids. And if you are into your emulation on a Steam Deck or Rog Ally, a fittingly retro Bluetooth keyboard is a must.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is distributed across the EU by Game Outlet Europe and is available for an SRP of €99.99 / £85.99.

For more information on the 8BitDo® Retro Mechanical Keyboard, you can check out the keyboard’s web page.

They do also seem to be available on Amazon in some regions, so you could probably be typing away on it within a few hours should you so desire.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Microsoft small-scall atomic reactors
Microsoft details update on Russian-sponsored “ongoing attack”
Graeme Hanna
A captivating 3D render of a modern workspace, where AI skills are seamlessly integrated into the daily operations. The focus is on the workforce, who are engaged in a variety of tasks, and the technology they are using. The overall atmosphere is professional and productive, with a touch of futuristic design., 3d render
AI skills acting as catalyst for higher salaries
Graeme Hanna
A striking black and white headshot of Donald Trump, with a serious and confrontational expression. The background features a modern, vibrant TikTok logo, casting a dynamic and bold shadow on the former president. The cinematic setting is a dimly lit, high-contrast environment that emphasizes the tension and drama of the scene.
Trump defends TikTok against ‘enemy’ Meta
Charlotte Colombo
A futuristic and captivating 3D render of various AI-related cryptocurrency coins. The coins are displayed in a circular arrangement, and each has a unique design featuring AI-themed symbols and patterns. The overall ambiance of the image is innovative and high-tech, reflecting the potential growth and development of AI in the world of cryptocurrency., 3d render
Coinbase report urges “caution” on AI coins despite boom
Graeme Hanna
A photo of a pair of Apple Airpods Max on a table
Apple AirPods Max 2: release date, specs and price
James Jones

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Microsoft small-scall atomic reactors
Hack

Microsoft details update on Russian-sponsored "ongoing attack"
Graeme Hanna54 mins

Microsoft has detailed an update on the ongoing cyber attack it has been subjected to from suspected Russian state-sponsored hackers. Using information obtained during a hit last year, the group...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.