People have different personalities. Along with varies other parts of an individual’s make-up, a personality is what leads children to respond differently to learning. These differences in personalities determine their specific needs. It is necessary to meet these needs in order for the child to be successful. There is a new wave of online education that is helping the quiet, sensitive child flourish.

Often the education system cannot relate to the needs of individual children. This causes the child to lose the opportunity to achieve the learning results they would otherwise gain.

There are two distinct personality types: introverts and extroverts.

There are some basic differences between introverts and extroverts The former understand better when they get a comfortable thought processing environment, while the latter learn and perform their best in a socially interactive environment.

The traditional education system is primarily wired in the favor of extroverts who are in complete contrast to the introverts. Going to class every day is the first thing that is in favor of extroverts. The next thing is an increased number of social interactions that happen in a traditional classroom environment. The needs of introverts get shunned in a scenario like this.

Fortunately enough, with the next wave in education, it has now become easier to help quiet children flourish in classrooms and life. This wave is of digital learning and it has revolutionized the education system. It is a simple way that has changed getting knowledge in a way to help introverts understand things more effectively.

Let’s have a look at some of the reasons that explain how the next wave of education flourishes the quiet, creative, thoughtful and sensitive children.

Sensitive children can use their reflective natures:

The integration of technology and gadgets in the classrooms gives the learners an option to use modern learning methods for their benefits. With the help of options like online tutoring, learners are able to work through their study material in their space, time and comfort. This also provides them an environment where they can thrive.

The students can overcome any resistance to learning because they are given personalized attention, unlike the traditional classrooms where the minimum strength is of 25 students. Moreover, while taking online lessons, the introverts are able to use their reflective nature. In the conventional set up of education, introverts get drowned out and looked past in the regular discussions because the extroverts catch the limelight.

The process allows the kids to think and process better:

Many times, the common expectation is quick answers and results from students. The ones that answer right away on the topic get heard over the more quiet children. Those who are eager to share their opinions openly are often valued more.

Introverts are not as open and quick to respond. They like to enjoy their own thoughts and take time to think things through before answering. Use online learning to allow sensitive students to get enough time to be comfortable, learn, think and process information at their own pace. The process is empowering for them.

The web-based tutors mold the lessons in a way that quiet learners get more room to process information better and ultimately produce great results.

Children need space and a place to be themselves:

In addition to the time given to think and process, online learning provides the students with a space to be their authentic selves. They get a physical space to remove themselves from a crowded classroom.

Since it gets difficult for the learners to experience an alone time when they are in close proximity to others, they feel liberated to tap into their abilities. There is never a fear of being judged. The virtual tutoring offers individual learning and working space to the quite children which brings out the best in them.

Insightful conversations lead to growth:

Interacting with an enthusiastic person can be a great experience but interacting with a calm and quiet person can result in life-changing rich and deep conversations.

The internet method of teaching enables the introverts to interact with the teachers in an insightful way. The one-on-one attention encourages them to share their interests and build a sincere conversation. Additionally, the tutor is always inspiring the children to talk about everything that could lead to their overall growth in general.

Facilitates better collaboration and independence:

Almost all teachers will agree that working and communicating with others is an important thing and it cannot be ignored because a student is an introvert. However, this does not mean that the extrovert ideal should be catered to more than the other one. A balance between the two approaches is necessary to bring out the best in students.

E-learning pushes the learners out of their comfort zones so that they explore new skills and methods. It also gives a chance to learn and interact in ways that are best for the advantage of everyone.

Conclusion:

By their very nature, quiet people are less inclined towards small talk, quick and loud social interactions, etc. Therefore, it is significant to give them an environment that does not demand all that from them. The next wave of education employs digital methods that understand the fact that every student is different and needs different learning environments to thrive.