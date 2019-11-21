Is Voice Search the Next Big Travel Technology Trend?

Voice technology has limitless possibilities. Siri and Alexa are as popular as ever. Residential voice assistant devices like Google Home and Amazon Echo are a part of daily life for millions of people. Voice search technology is here to stay, recent statistics confirm it. And the travel industry has taken note.

Here’s why FlightHub and JustFly think voice search is the next big travel technology trend.

Voice Search Technology Statistics, According to Google:

Data analysis is the only way to know how impactful voice search truly is. Why Google? With millions of Gigabytes of data (and counting), Google is arguably the best source of unbiased data. Here’s a shortlist of telling voice technology figures:

52% of voice-enabled speakers are placed in living rooms. 25% are in bedrooms, and 22% are in kitchens. In fact, 23% of adults use voice search to help them cook. “Okay, Siri, how many tablespoons are in a ¼ cup?” Voice recognition speakers are used daily by 72% of people. 41% of voice-enabled speaker owners say chatting with their device resembles talking to someone else. Over 400 million devices are now compatible with Google Assistant. 52% of voice-recognition speaker users want to be sent discounts and promotional content from their favorite brands. Voice searches make up 20% of queries on all Google mobile devices. Location-specific voice searches have increased by 150%. IE “insert location near me.”

Teens and Adults Alike Love Voice Search:

Google says, 55% of teenagers and 41% of adults use voice search every day. They ask their phones to find restaurants, look up movie times, and to call contacts. Voice commands are also being used to ask for directions, get help with homework, and play music. It’s evident; devices are helping people multitask more efficiently.

Many teens were raised with smartphones as part of their everyday lives.

Now that voice search is much more than a trend, it’s easy to understand why younger demographics feel most comfortable using it. With the younger demographic loving voice — it likely means that voice search will continue to grow as today’s kids grow into adolescence and adulthood.

When Is Voice Search Most Often Used?

At 57%, teenagers use voice search with their friends more than twice as much as their adult counterparts. Teens also use voice search more while in the bathroom, when watching TV and while working out. On the other hand, adults use voice search nearly three times more than teens while cooking.

Also, the answers to why people are using voice search become more and more varied. Here’s a quick summary:

They think it’s cool. They want to be early adopters of new technology. It’s often safer. It makes multitasking easier. It helps to get things done as efficiently as possible.

How Voice Search Is Changing Travel Technology:

The travel industry is primed to benefit from the growth of voice search technology and its use. A 2018 research report by the Global Digital Traveler gathered impressive findings. Here are a few of the most noteworthy statistics:

Between 2017 and 2018, the number of travelers who use voice search during a trip increased from 47% to 50%. More than 70% of Chinese and Turkish travelers use voice search. Nearly 70 percent of Indians surveyed use voice search in the discovery stage of their travels.

Travel companies are on board with voice applications.

The proof is in the development of travel-friendly, voice-enabled software that is pleasing to customers and clients. FlightHub and JustFly have launched the beta version of LUCY, a virtual travel assistant.

Marriott Hotels has partnered with Amazon and Alibaba in separate agreements to include smart speakers in their hotel rooms. Amazon has also developed Alexa for Hospitality to further enhance guest experiences.

InterContinental Hotels and Baidu (a Chinese technology giant) have partnered to include Smart Displays in several hotel suites. A voice application simply called Virtual Concierge Service claims that its “technology saves hosts time and delivers 5-star guest reviews.”

Voice Search Isn’t A Trend. It’s A Revolution:

“Voice search has taken off,” states FlightHub’s Matt Keezer. “It’s evolving rapidly and integrating into the daily lives of consumers in ways they wouldn’t have imagined a few short years ago. Teens love it. It makes life easier for adults.

Travel businesses can clearly see the opportunities it has to offer.” In other words, the revolution won’t be televised — it’ll be spoken.