Cloud Hosting for WordPress: Why Everyone is Moving to the Cloud

Most people have now heard the term, cloud storage or cloud services, but may not be sure if this technology is for them. In fact, if they use a tool like Google Doc or Dropbox, some may not realize they are already using cloud technology. Now, research shows that even more people are deciding that cloud services work for them and their businesses.

If you have used these tools, then you may already be enjoying some of the benefits of moving to the cloud. It’s fast, secure, cost-effective, and very convenient. Beyond those two fairly familiar tools, there are many more types of cloud platforms available.

If you run your website on WordPress and enjoy the benefits of that platform as a one-person shop or enterprise company, then you can leverage cloud-based hosting, one of the many features included in the Google Cloud Platform. The platform also includes an App Engine, storage, DNS, CDN, and a multitude of other services and products.

If you are considering migrating to the Google Cloud Platform, you are in good company. Brands like Spotify, Home Depot, Snapchat, Best Buy, Coca Cola, Domino’s, and even Apple are using the Google Cloud Platform. You can leverage the advantages of cloud hosting and WordPress CMS. WordPress website hosting company Kinsta prefers to only use Google Cloud Platform. Here’s why.

Moving to the cloud makes scaling WordPress easy

Setting up and scaling your cloud environment is a lot faster and more cost-effective than running your own bare-metal servers. Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and Azure are steadily growing from quarter to quarter with more companies moving their infrastructure there.

Scaling up your servers to handle thousands of concurrent visitors or a few million new visits a month? That’s not a problem anymore. That’s because the cloud is designed for this type of growth.

Now, imagine sticking with your existing hosting platforms. You’ll soon find that those millions of visitors cannot get on your website cannot. Instead, they get a slow website that won’t load or that shows a message that it’s essentially broken because too many people tried to get onto the site at once. Once visitors experience this situation, they may not return.

That’s why you want to make sure you have the right hosting platform in the place now that is cloud-based and has the capability to welcome those millions of website visitors.

Cloud hosting delivers enhanced website performance

Fast-loading websites are not only required for improved SEO results, but this performance metric also creates a satisfying user experience. The average website load time should be under two seconds. If you don’t deliver that speed, you’ll more than likely see a higher bounce rate and get labeled with an even worse user experience rating.

In a world that’s grown accustomed to instant gratification, no one likes a slow loading web page, especially when it happens on a mobile device. Focusing on website performance is not a luxury anymore. It is a must-do if you want to keep people coming to your website to engage with your brand and buy what you are selling.

Rather than losing customers and prospects to the competition just because your website doesn’t operate at light-speed, partnering with a managed WordPress hosting solution powered by the cloud can be a game-changer. As a result, you will be able to deliver a top-performing WordPress site.

Enjoy a Highly Secure Environment

Security is on the top of everyone’s list as a must-have for their website, especially with so much available data and criminals ready to pounce on a vulnerable site. The Google Cloud Platform has access to Google’s team of hundreds of full-time security professionals charged with the task of continually assessing security levels and looking for weak spots.

Among the security features, encryption is high on the list, including encryption for data that is moving between Google, data centers, and customers as well as for stored data. All layers of the Google application and storage stack use authentication and authorization protocols. Also, Google undertakes ongoing audits to verify its enterprise security certifications.

Working with a Managed Cloud Hosting Provider

From pricing and performance to security, stability, and scalability, Google Cloud Services delivers the best options for website hosting. Learn more about how Kinsta’s cloud hosting services offer advantages over traditional website hosting. And, if you don’t currently use WordPress for your website, this may be the time to leverage the benefits of this platform.