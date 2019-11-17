Molekule Air Purifier: Small in Stature, Big on Results

More people are interested in ensuring that the air around them is clean and free of pollutants and allergens. To help clean the air in homes and offices, companies offer air purifiers. Molekule is one company that has appeared on the scene with a regular air purifier and its new mini air purifier available for shipment before the end of 2019.

To see how it worked, I ordered a Molecule air purifier from the Molekule website to test it in my home. Here’s what I found after using the air purifier for a month.

About Molekule

Molekule was developed by a family that wanted to stop the health issues associated with polluted air. The family had their own experiences with asthma and allergies, but couldn’t find a way to clean the air to overcome these health issues.

Instead, they created their own technology discussed later on in this review. Taking this technology, other members of the family trained in engineering developed the air purifier.

Molekule’s air purifier looks sleek and offers a unique design addition to any room. The aluminum gadget has a canister shape. Since it weighs about 18 pounds, the leather handle makes it easy to move the air purifier from room to room. It has a touchscreen display that controls the device.

How it Works

Molekule leverages proprietary technology known as Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO). The idea is that an air purifier has to work at the molecular level. The technology uses free radicals to destroy pollutants at a molecular level.

This technology can get rid of pollutants that are 1,000 times smaller than what HEPA filters trap, including bacteria, mold, viruses, and allergens. HEPA filters cannot destroy things like mold or bacteria so these pollutants continue to live on the HEPA filter, doing more damage than good.

Molekule provides numerous research reports and findings on their website to support these claims. Molekule is designed to completely clean the air in a large room (up to 600 square feet) once every hour.

It uses two filters: a pre-filter that eliminates dust and other larger particles and a photoelectrochemical oxidation filter that destroys bacteria, viruses, and other micro-pollutants.

What I Like: Quiet, Portable, and Effective

There are numerous reasons why I love this air purifier. The technology works and does it so quietly that I hardly knew the air purifier was on when it was in silent mode. Even the turbo and auto modes are not disruptive. It looks nice and offers good energy efficiency. Plus, it worked all in large rooms like the living and family rooms as well as the master bedroom.

Another plus is that I could take it straight out of the box and start using it immediately by plugging it in. While I haven’t had it long enough to need to change filters, I can already see it will be easy.

Also, there is a companion app that does offer some functionality and connects easily through WiFi. However, I believe they are continuing to work on the app to provide more features and data analytics.

The Downside: Purchase and Maintenance Costs

The cost is a significant con despite the technology. Although some types of technology wouldn’t elicit even a doubt (iPhone 11, for example), it’s hard to swallow that I spent $800 on an air purifier. However, the mini version that arrives soon is $400 and seems more accessible to the average consumer.

When I asked friends for their opinion, though, even the $400 price tag was something that made them hesitate despite the research and my rave review of the purified air we now enjoy. On a positive note, Molekule recognizes that the price tag is a challenge and offers to finance with a current 0% APR rate.

In the Box

The air purifier comes with six month’s worth of filters. You can opt to purchase a filter subscription for $130 per year.

Where to Buy

You can buy the Molecule air purifier and filter replacements through the company website or through their store on Amazon.

Return Policy

The company offers a no-hassle return policy so you can return it no matter what the reason. However, you do have to pay for shipping and handling to return it.

Overall Thoughts

Despite the high price tag, I am happy I purchased the Molekule air purifier because I see it as an investment in my family’s health, especially since allergies and nasal problems are now under control with such clean air.

As a first-of-its-kind molecular air purifier, it does an incredible job and far surpasses the air quality produced by any other purifier I’ve ever tried.