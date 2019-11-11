How to Use Behavioral Data to Inform Marketing Decisions

If someone you’ve never met before, hands you their phone, and asks you to detect as much as possible about them simply from the contents of their phone, could you do it? Chances are, you’d be able to tell quite a lot about that person without even having to scroll through their pictures or examine their internet history. Learn how to use this type of behavioral data to inform your marketing decisions.

A smartphone contains behavioral data. What can a smartphone tell you about a person?

Our phones have become a catalog of our interests, a reflection of what we enjoy and our attitudes towards the world around us. As such, they have become valuable sources for marketers looking to find more meaningful, lasting ways of reaching consumers and building up brand loyalty.

At this point, we know that in order to attract new customers and keep existing clients happy, it’s important for brands to show their audience that they understand their interests. Customers want brands to understand their values, and preferred modes of interaction.

While many companies have long utilized app data, location data, and other sources of information to build up consumer profiles — few have managed to synthesize this information. Even less have incorporated the information in a way that illuminates the key needs and concerns of a consumer.

It’s not enough to know who to target, you also have to know how to target a client.

An ad that comes off as inappropriate or patronizing — or too intrusive — can turn potential customers off your brand forever.

App Science can give insights that help you determine the types of messaging that works best for various groups. You’ll also want to know the best times of the day and channels that your customers use to ensure the highest rates of response.

Understanding a person’s behavior also allows you to make better predictions as to which brands or products are most likely to appeal to them.

This data-driven approach can be applied not only to smartphones but also to any connected device, such as “smart” televisions. As with mobile phones, smart or connected televisions can be linked to IP addresses (and therefore individual users), offering brands a direct bridge to consumers.

People have eschewed traditional cable in favor of services like Roku, Apple TV, Hulu and any number of streaming and on-demand services. These customer choices have given us the ability to identify those individuals and serve them relevant ads. Knowing which ads to serve to whom is invaluable. Consider the struggle that broadcast networks currently face — simply to attract viewers.

The additional insight into how these individuals consume television and which streaming platforms they prefer to use is invaluable for brands looking to find new, compelling ways of connecting and serving their consumers.

At the end of the day, advertising only succeeds when it’s able to create a bond between the customer and the brand.

The only way that marketers can develop that bond is by understanding the nuances of their audience. It’s in the connection that app (and, by extension, television) data becomes essential. The data provides insight into the intricacies of consumer behavior.

These insights can be used to craft advertising that speaks to individuals. No more boring and generic ads made for audiences made up of people from various backgrounds, with differing interests and purchasing habits.

The more we pay attention to what is being consumed by our clients and customers, the better able we will be to send out the right signal that will sell our brands.