5 Ways Cloud Storage can Make Managing Your Blog Easier

Creating an online platform for your content was likely already super difficult. Once you decide to go digital, there are so many steps involved to keep website traffic consistent and grow your brand. Whatever it is you’re worried about at this point in your blogging journey, general blog management shouldn’t be one of them. Not by the end of this article, at least.

With an easy to use cloud storage platform—the easiest and fastest way of syncing, storing, and retrieving essential files and folders—managing your blog will become so much easier. Read on to find out why.

When you sync your files to the cloud, you can work on blog-related projects from anywhere on any device.

1. Synced files = accessible anywhere.

When we say cloud storage, what does that mean exactly? Think of a cloud storage platform as somewhere you can put anything so that it can be accessed anywhere. Similar to a flash drive, you can put loads of data into that tiny thing you can take with you wherever you go. But with the cloud, you don’t even have to worry about remembering to put your flash drive in your bag. Or about finding a USB port to plug in to (hello cell phones).

The cloud stores any file and makes it accessible wherever you go. When you save a file in a Dropbox folder, it is instantly synced to all of the devices that you have connected to that cloud storage, whether it be your iPhone, Android, iPad or computer. If for whatever reason you lose internet connection while using the Dropbox app, the magic software still allows you to get some stuff done. When you get that connection back, all of your work has been updated.

So with cloud storage, you can share any document on any device through a Dropbox folder. The best part—this entire process occurs within a matter of seconds!

2. No more clunky emails.

Do you know what method of sharing your files is not so fast? Emails. Snail mail may become a thing of the past, but the instantaneousness of cloud sharing makes those clunky emails seem like they take half a decade to send and then download on each account or device.

As far as clunk emails go, think about the days where the only way you knew how to get a photo from your iPhone to your Windows computer was by emailing it. It would take forever to upload the photo onto the iPhone email, then take even longer for the email to send. Then once you got the photo (or, heaven forbid, photos), you might not also be able to download them for whatever reason.

The same goes for doc sharing with fellow collaborators. You might not have had the experience of sending photos from one device to the next, but chances are you’ve encountered a similar situation when sharing documents with other collaborators. The idea is pretty much the same—you have a large file on your computer that needs to be shared, and the easiest way to do that at one point was by email. But not anymore.

With cloud storage, there’s no need to send those impossibly slow emails loaded with files. The cloud allows you to send files of all sizes in seconds. All you need to do is make a shared folder link on Dropbox then send over the link to anyone who needs to see it.

Cloud storage opens the door for easy content collaboration, helping you make your blog better than ever before.

3. The key to excellent content collaboration.

Due to this easy collaborative nature, cloud storage is an excellent way to get your team working together efficiently. The cloud has plenty of features to boost your team’s productivity, such as the built-in software that allows one user to annotate someone else’s document. All you need to do is open a PDF from your computer and let Dropbox work its magic. It uses built-in Adobe Acrobat software to allow users to quickly leave comments or make suggestions to another person’s work.

Even if someone sends something in need of annotations that isn’t a PDF, it is still possible for you to leave comments on the file through Dropbox. Even if you don’t have the same app or program on which the file was made. You might not know how to use Photoshop, but at least you would have a way of engaging with the photo.

Regardless of what’s being shared with you and how your annotating on it, remember that allowing differing ideas together is what helps workspaces thrive! Everybody has their own insight and personal experience that they can bring to the table. Annotating documents shared on the cloud is the perfect way to show the benefits of teamwork.

4. Keep your files safe.

Another way of incorporating content collaboration in the workplace lies in the idea of version control. Dropbox allows users to return to an older version of any file, as long as the changes were made less than 30 days ago (or longer depending on which plan you have). Version control is the perfect tool to enhance a relationship like that of a writer and editor. In roles like these, an editor is continuously giving feedback for a writer.

5. Save some space.

Saving space might be the coolest part about utilizing cloud storage—saving all that hard drive space.

Remember, before with all of those slow emails sent for sharing? The reason they were so slow—files can be huge and take up loads of space. Individual small files might not seem like a big deal, but doc after doc will take up your hard drive space. Before you even realize how little space you have, you might have to get rid of some things (which is hard for everyone).

Conclusion

Cloud storage is an awesome idea for every blogger.

Overall, cloud storage is looking pretty good right now when it comes to managing your online presence. What other questions do you have about managing your blog with cloud storage? Let us know in the comments.