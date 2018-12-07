Groundbreaking Tips for Managing Big Data

There have been a lot spoken and written about Big Data over the years. In fact, many believe things will get a lot better in every field of life with more advancement in Big Data. However, experts are trying to find many effective ways to manage Big Data.

What is Big Data?

Big data is the type of data that is characterized by informational and technical features. A huge and ever-growing data volume, variety of data formats and log of records nature belong to the informational aspects. Traditional solutions were no longer suitable for capturing, storing and processing the data distinguished with such features. That’s why specialized big data solutions appeared, which relied on distributed data storage and parallel data processing.

How can Big Data Management be Useful?

Increase in Revenue

As per a study conducted by Experience, 61% of those surveyed admitted that they experience an excellent increase in revenue because of data management efforts while 82% of the surveyed executives were of the view that it was the data quality solutions that helped them with an exceptional growth in the revenue.

Better Customer Service

The same study has thrown light on another important benefit of big data management. As per the findings, it improves the customer service to a very large extent.

Enhanced Marketing

Over the years, a lot of companies experienced a major boost in marketing as a result of big data management and data quality initiatives. It has helped them with a much timely and personalized communications with their customers. Hence the enhanced marketing.

Cost Savings

As per the New Vantage survey, 49.2% of the surveyed executives admitted that there has been a huge decrease in the expenses because of big data efforts.

Better Analytics & Competitive Advantage

With big data management, good and reliable data is coming into the analytics; organizations now have quality business insights. This eventually gives organizations a competitive edge and helps them stand out among the others.

5 Groundbreaking Tips for Managing Big Data

If you are one of those aspiring entrepreneurs who is trying to explore more effective ways to manage big data, here are 5 Groundbreaking Tips for Managing Big Data.

A Better Understanding of the Infrastructure

For a better big data management, it is absolutely necessary to be 100% familiar with the infrastructure that can be achieved by comprehending the commodity processing and storage nodes.

It is important to be completely familiar with every SQL-on-Hadoop’s query optimization and execution model.

Data transformation

In the traditional systems of processing and storing data, the data used to be standardized and cleaned prior to storing. On the contrary, in big data, the data is presented in its original form without any data standardization and cleansing.

This is why it becomes the ultimate responsibility of the users to apply the necessary transformations. However, it is important for a user to ensure that the transformations don’t conflict with each other.

Proper Stream Processing

Unlike in the past, wherein most of the data used to be generated and used within an organization itself, there is a massive amount of streaming data nowadays which is a mix of both human-generated data and machine-generated data.

Human-generated data is the data accumulated from social media channels, blogs, and emails while Machine data is the data generated by sensors, devices, meters, and interconnected machines.

More emphasis should be laid on finding the right technology for stream processing that will ensure the most appropriate scanning, filtering, and selection of the most meaningful data.

Trained Staffs

To ensure high-quality data processing, it is important to hire trained data big data analysts and at the same time, organizations can invest more in training its employees in big data. This can be a win-win for both the organization and its employees.

Identify and protect sensitive data

With the rise in cyber threats over the past couple of years, it has become absolutely necessary for organizations to lay utmost emphasize on security and safety of both corporate and customers data. The data management team should work actively to identify the sensitive data and keep them secure using the latest data security measures.

Conclusion

In this post, we tried to give you a very comprehensive picture of big data and the various it can be managed. If you read this post carefully, it should be much more clear by now as to how powerful big data can be if managed effectively.