Top 27 Tech Gadgets and Cool Products for Your 2018 Holiday Wish List

With Black Friday — well, on Friday — we have the holidays fast approaching. It’s time to create your own holiday, tech gadgets and cool product gift list. Be sure to check it twice.

To help you wrap up all those great holiday gift ideas for friends, family, and especially for yourself, we’ve selected 27 of our favorite items:

1. FlexiSpot Bike Desk

The FlexiSpot Bike Desk makes a great gift for anyone who feels they are trapped at their desk with no time to exercise. The bike allows you to put the pedal to the metal and just keep working without any noise or distraction. Available on Amazon for around $400, the bike desk is easy to assemble and doesn’t take up a lot of space. This makes it ideal for a home office space.

2. Energix Charger

This cool mobile phone charger helps sustain those older phones, which can be helpful for those who are not always upgrading to the next phone model as soon as it’s out. The Engergix charger is thin and lightweight. It’s extremely powerful, filling your smartphone with a charge that keeps it going longer than an ordinary charger.

The company offers home and car charger versions ($50 each) to ensure your phone stays charged. Also offers a USBC, Android, or iOS adapter ($16 each). So, you don’t have to worry if your recipient doesn’t have a compatible phone. The chargers and adapters are available through the company’s website.

3. Xtra PC

Your thrifty friend or family member will appreciate Xtra PC because it will save them from shelling out a lot of cash to get new computer equipment because their current one is so painfully slow. This device is a flash drive stick that you put into an available USB port.

There is no need for any installation; it simply goes to work to reignite the performance on the PC its plugged into. Available through the company’s website as well as Amazon. There are three versions to choose from that offer increasingly more storage, power, and speed that are priced from $35 to $80.

4. UHoo Indoor Air Quality Sensor

Help provide healthy air to loved ones with the uHoo Indoor Air Quality Sensor. Beyond just one factor about air quality, this device gives you a total of nine factors that impact what you breathe in your home or office. It works with your WiFi as well as connects to numerous smart home devices. The uHoo indoor air sensor is priced at $329 with free shipping direct from uHoo or Amazon.

5. PhoneSoap Phone Sanitizer

While we all know our phones have become germ factories, we don’t often do much about it. PhoneSoap plans on changing all of that during the holiday season with its phone sanitizer. Any germaphobe in your life will love to receive this innovative product. It uses UV light to safely and non-toxically sterilize your cell phone, destroying 99.9% of bacteria in just a few minutes.

There are even charging ports that let you charge your device while it’s cleaning. The phone sanitizer is available in many colors through the company’s website, as well as other online retailers like Amazon. Prices start at $60 for a standard size while larger sizes and packages with two or more sanitizers vary.

6. SkyLink TV Antenna

Get more people to cut the cord with their cable providers thanks to the SkyLink TV Antenna. It’s a small, indoor digital TV antenna that doesn’t require any complicated set-up, software installation, or WiFi to work. Although the reception varies across areas due to terrain and surroundings, it is possible to view live broadcasted TV in 1080p HD for free. You can purchase it from SkyLink for as little as $31.

7. Neato Botvac D7 Connected Robot Vacuum

The Neato Botvac D7 Connected Robot Vacuum elevates the features and performance compared to other robot vacuum models. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and gets the job done thanks to artificial intelligence and advanced room mapping technology. This means it can navigate around furniture better and cover more area. The robot Vacuum retails for $799 and is available from Neato’s website or retailers like Amazon, Wellbots, Best Buy, and others.

8. Eight Sleep Tracker

Give the gift of great sleep with the Eight Sleep Tracker, a smart mattress cover and app system that tracks sleep patterns and provides personalized recommendations and a conducive environment for better sleep. It features sensors that send data directly to the AI-enabled app to record all types of information about your sleep patterns.

The app will recommend changes for a more restful night. Prices range from $399 to $419, depending on the cover size. You can buy it directly from the company’s website and the app is also available in the Apple app store or Google Play.

9. GoSun Solar Cooker

For the person in your life who prefers to live off the grid or anyone looking to shrink their carbon footprint, the GoSun Solar Cooker is a unique way to cook meals. Using the power of the sun and an evacuated glass tube that absorbs and converts sunlight to heat. You’ll be able to cook meals at home or on the go, such as at your tailgating party or going on a hike.

The company has an online shop to buy the various solar cookers, including the portable cooker for $139, the GoSun sport cooker for $249, and the grill for $699. Other options for solar cooking are also available.

10. MindInsole Foot-Massaging Insoles

Some items on this year’s list provide technology that actually helps the body – versus all those other tech gadgets you use. This one leverages magnetic technology to create an innovative massaging insole that goes to work with every step you take.

The MindInsole uses the magnets and acupressure to locate energy zones in the body. The result is increased blood flow and oxygen, alleviating soreness and stress on your feet. The $39 insole can be purchased from the company’s website and fits most shoe styles, such as boots, heels, and running shoes.

11. NightGuide HD Driving Glasses

NightGuide HD has a unique way to improve how well you see when you are driving at night. These high-quality glasses have German resin polarized lenses, which helps them resist scratches and dirt. The technology filters harsh light and defuses the glare that comes from reflective surfaces both of which adversely impact driving at night.

The glasses also work in the daytime, blocking 100% of the UVA and UVB radiation. You can buy them directly from NightGuide with one pair priced at $50 or you can get two for $70 or three for $90.

12. Vizr Vehicle Display

Vizr is a vehicle display app that works with your smartphone and is designed to keep you safe on the road. It’s a thoughtful gift this holidays for teens, seniors, and drivers of all ages. To stop distracted driving, Vizr does all the work, including checking maps, traffic, and your speed. You’ll easily keep your eyes on the road.

The sensor plugs into your vehicle and connects to the free app that works with iOS and Android devices. You can buy it through the company’s website. One sensor costs $59, or you can choose to buy more and get two for $88 or three for $118.

13. FlyGrip Phone Holder

Since our phones never leave our hands, we often are trying to balance it, use the keys and so much more, and that’s when we inevitably drop our phones. Instead of cracking another screen, gift the FlyGrip phone holder, which lets you hold your phone easily in one hand.

This one-handed phone grip secures to your phone or phone case and then doubles as a portrait and landscape stand. It works with all types of phones. Buy it from various online retailers or directly from the company for $30.

14. FlexSafe Travel Safe

FlexSafe is the perfect gift for the traveler in your life because it helps keeps valuables safe on-the-go. The founders of this company were winners on Shark Tank and have gone on to win other awards for their innovative product. It offers a portable safe that is easy to carry.

The water-resistant travel safe features an internal zipper pouch and mesh pockets plus a universal-fit locking flap and a programmable lock. This product is available through the company’s website for $40.

15. UBTECH Alpha 1S Robot

Kids, teens, and even adults will enjoy interacting with the UBTECH Alpha 1S Robot, which is designed to provide hours of entertainment, exercise, and learning. It can be programmed with Blockly coding within the app to customize the robot’s movements and actions. The robot and app are compatible with PC, iOS, and Android. You can buy the robot through Amazon for $450.

16. Victorinox Lexicon Hardside Frequent Flyer Smart Carry-On Suitcase

This smart suitcase is a business traveler and a tech lover’s dream. Besides all the room you get inside to bring as much on as a carry on instead of check your bags, this luggage offers superior product design, including polycarbonate shell, molding technology, and super-recessed wheels.

The hidden ID tags include a toolkit that has a USB port for connection to a power pack (separate purchase). The suitcase also has puncture-resistant double racquet coil YKK® zippers and an integrated Travel Sentry® Approved combination lock. Made by the Swiss Army brand, the suitcase is available on their website for $460.

17. Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer

Printed photos are still a treasured memento. To make it easier in the digital age to add some nostalgia to our lives, Canon offers the Ivy Mini Photo Printer. This device allows you to print peel-and-stick 2″ x 3″ photos from your smartphone and some social media platforms.

Before printing them, add your fun custom features like frames, emojis and stickers, and filters and text. Other options include tile or collage printing. The photos are water and tear resistant as well as smudge-free. It’s quick and easy to set-up with a printer so you can print photos within minutes. Buy it through Canon for $130.

18. CrashSafe Survival Tool

CrashSafe offers a six-in-one survival tool that will help your loved one should they ever be trapped in a vehicle crash. It plugs into your vehicle’s cigarette lighter or 12V port so it’s always ready and within reach. It features a seat belt cutter and window breaker, a LED light and flashing beacon, and a phone charger with a USB port and built-in power bank.

The company’s website features one tool for $49, three for $98, five for $147, or ten for $245. This way you can give out as many of these practical tools as possible.

19. LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox

This LEGO kit combines building, coding, and imaginative play for kids, ages 7 to 12, and their parents who want to help out. It comes with a free app that helps kids build and code five different models. There are 840 LEGO pieces, a LEGO Move Hub, Interactive Motor, and a Color and Distance Sensor. The Move Hub has Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity, two encoded motors, and more. It’s available on LEGO’s site as well as through other retailers for $160.

20. The PhotoStick Plus The PhotoStick Plus gives you more control over your personal data versus entrusting it to a third-party cloud platform. This latest version of the PhotoStick gives you 1 Terabyte capacity so it can store thousands of photos, videos, documents and music files. It’s one click of the included software and all this precious data is securely stored. The storage device is available on the company’s website. Usually, the price is $300, but it is available on sale for the holidays for $190. 21. Magicup Anti-Spill Coffee Cup UK-based Magicup has developed anti-spill technology and an innovative coffee travel cup that’s perfect for your favorite coffee lover. The unique lid ensures that no bumps or movement will create a spill. That’s because the lid snaps shut if the cup tilts on a table – yet it has “360-degree drinkability” so you can drink anywhere around the lid. Priced at $29, you can order it on sites like The Grommet. 22. Adidas MiCoach Smart Soccer Ball Technology and data are spreading to the world of sports equipment thanks to Adidas and their MiCoach Smart Soccer Ball. It’s a training tool for placing kicks that include an integrated sensor. The sensor collects data on strike points, speed, and trajectory when kicking the ball. It works with mobile devices that use iOS (version 7 or later), Android (version 4.3 or later) or Windows 10. The battery life lasts for about 2,000 kicks or one week and takes about an hour to charge. It’s available on Amazon, it costs approximately $150 plus shipping. 23. Mevo Plus Live Action Camera Mevo offers a portable live action camera that makes live streaming so much easier. It gives you multi-camera production capability so you can easily zoom, pan, and edit with its suite of video tools. The camera also leverages artificial intelligence for the editing functionality. You can choose to go live to every major platform via Wi-Fi or LTE. It’s possible to record HD videos directly to your SD card or also stream them to sites like Vimeo, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter , or a custom RTMP destination. The Mevo Plus is $500 or the Mevo Plus Bundle with extra accessories is $800. These are available on Mevo’s website and on other retailers site’s, like Amazon. 24. Dango Tactical EDC Wallet Dango offers the tactical EDC wallet, which not only uses RFID blocking technology to keep your information secure, but it also features all types of tools and gadgets in a lightweight wallet (only two ounces before adding cards and money); made of aerospace grade CNC’d aluminum. The wallet comes with the Dango Multi-Tool made of high carbon stainless steel and features ten functions like a saw, knife, smartphone stand, ruler and more. This is for the outdoor enthusiast who also happens to be a tech lover. You can buy it from Dango’s website or get the Dango for $89 from Amazon.

25. Polaroid OneStep 2 VF Viewfinder Instant Camera

Polaroid’s iconic Viewfinder camera is back with a vintage look but with the latest technology and relevant features so you can still take those selfies. The OneStep 2 allows you to take authentic pictures without all the filters and print out snaps to share with friends.

It combines the digital with the traditional for around $120 in white or black. Or, for $140, you can get the limited edition mint color. Polaroid’s online store and a wide array of offline and online retailers have it ready for the holidays.

26. Coway Airmega 400S HEPA Air Purifier-Wifi Model

The Coway Airmega 400S HEPA Air Purifier is an ultra high-tech air purifier, offering WiFi capability and a mobile app. It also covers an expansive area of close to 1,600 square feet, making it ideal for offices, garages, and other large spaces. Using multiple filters, it cleans the air of dander, fur, dust, odor, and more.

The app allows you to get reports about indoor and outdoor air quality. With the app or Alexa, you can also control the air purifier from anywhere, personalizing it for your needs and setting a schedule for when it is in use. Priced around $650, the air purifier is available through Coway’s website and some retailers.

27. Santa Claus Dollar Bill

Finally, whether you know a child or “a kid at heart,” the Santa Claus Dollar Bill is a pretty cool gift that also makes for a great collectible. That’s because it’s real currency that could be spent (but you definitely want to keep this one!). Priced at $3.49 for each one-dollar bill, the special Santa money arrives with a card that focuses on the spirit of Christmas, adding extra cheer. It’s a definite item to add to the stocking stuffer list!