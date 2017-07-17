Disney and Lenovo to sell Star Wars augmented reality headset

Disney and Lenovo are launching an augmented reality (AR) headset for Star Wars fans. The device, announced at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, will offer massive ground battles, alongside Holochess, the holographic game Chewbacca and C-3PO play aboard the Millennium Falcon.

Hardware details are slim at the moment, all we know is the headset will require a smartphone, similar to Samsung’s Gear VR or Google’s Daydream View.

Disney did announce a game for the headset, called Star Wars Jedi Challenges. Players will use a motion controller, shaped like the lightsaber used by Luke and Anakin Skywalker, and Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, to fight in the game.

We suspect the controller will be similar to a Wii remote, but with all the upgrades to motion sensitivity that have happened in the past decade.

The headset has been built specifically for Disney games, and we suspect this could be the start of another lucrative line of hardware for the entertainment conglomerate. Like Infinity, where Disney sold the game and then the collectable figurines, the company could sell the hardware, the games, and then different motion controllers for each game or character.

While a launch date has not been set, the Star Wars headset is “coming soon” to Best Buy and Lenovo.com. International sellers were not mentioned.

