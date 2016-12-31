Take a look back at the year in connected health for 2016

Every day, there seems to be another advancement in medicine or medical research. While medical treatments increase the longevity and quality of life, the way that health is monitored is changing.

The increasing popularity of wearable devices and health apps enables people to get greater insight into their health than ever before as wearable devices can track sleep duration and quality, calorie intake, acceleration, frequency, duration, intensity and patterns of movement and health markers such as heart rate and blood pressure.

IoT technology, in particular, is playing a huge part in not only what medical treatment is delivered but how. Telemedicine means that people can be treated for a range of conditions in their home instead of visiting doctors or hospital stays. It’s foreseeable to envision a future where people can 3D print their own tablets at home through their home 3D printer. Sensor technology will be able to detect when medications are running low and reorder replacements. Medical tests will be done at home and the result delivered either instantly through blood and saliva testing connected to the mobile phone or delivery of samples via robot, drone or self-driving car. But we’re not quite there yet. However, 2016 has been a momentous year for health tech, across a range of fields, let’s take a look:

World’s first surgery in VR

In April the world’s first operation was streamed live in 360-degree video, enabling medical students, trainee surgeons and curious members of the public to immerse themselves in the removal of a cancerous growth from the bowel in real time via the Medical Realities website. (A one-minute delay was incorporated into the broadcast in case of any complications in the surgery.) Such technology is a powerful training tool for future surgeons, and it will be interesting to see how by extension, AR is used in both medical training and procedures.

Wearables’ role medical diagnosis continues

While fitness wearables suffer from the phenomenon of drop off after initial bursts of consumer enthusiasm post purchase, their use in medical diagnosis and monitoring continues to grow, particularly regarding the use of wearables to manage such ailments as diabetes and chronic pain. We’re slowly starting to see mental health being managed through wearable tech including Cognitive Kit, a software platform built into the Apple Watch and Microsoft Band 2 that enables the patient to express their mood with the aim to improve memory and social attentiveness. We also see wearables in medical trials for the management of health conditions like cancer and diabetes.

Testing through IoT technology

One wearable company invested in the management of food allergies is the Allergy Amulet, a small, elegantly designed wearable that looks like jewelry and contains testing strips that enable you to test your food for allergens in seconds. The device is used with disposable testing strips that, when inserted into food, can detect the presence of allergen proteins in as little as 1-2 parts per million.

In a similar vein Israeli company MyDario have created the world’s first all in one glucose meter enabling people living with diabetes to test their blood glucose levels in seconds, directly onto their smartphone. A corresponding app can share this information with medical professionals and family members and also helps track carb intake and exercise. The device has been rolled out across a range of countries in 2016 including the US, Australia, and India.

Perhaps the most notorious medical testing of 2016 centered around the work of Theranos who claimed to have developed a blood-testing device named Edison that would use a few drops of blood obtained via a finger-stick, rather than vials of blood obtained through traditional venipuncture utilizing microfluidics technology.

However, they are under investigation currently for misleading lab results and business practices, and the actual efficacy of the testing is yet to be determined. It’s unlikely the product will ever come to light. Founder Elizabeth Homes is now working on a new product, a tabletop laboratory for blood testing on the go.