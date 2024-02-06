YouTube unveils 2024 strategy with focus on AI, creators, and home entertainment

Neal Mohan, YouTube’s CEO, today unveiled the platform’s strategic direction for 2024, focusing on AI, elevating the role of content creators, enhancing user safety, and expanding into living room entertainment and subscription models. This vision aims to harness AI to foster creative expression and simplify content creation, while also acknowledging the evolving role of creators in reshaping the entertainment landscape.

YouTube has successfully turned the living room into a primary venue for content consumption, with global viewers watching over 1 billion hours of YouTube content on their TVs each day. This trend is supported by a significant increase in creators who now receive the majority of their watchtime from the big screen, marking a more than 400% growth in the last three years. With over 8 million subscribers to YouTube TV and 100 million to Music and Premium, YouTube is poised to enhance the subscription and living room viewing experience in 2024.

Empowering YouTube creators with AI

At the forefront of YouTube’s 2024 strategy is the utilization of AI to democratize content creation. Initiatives like Dream Screen and Dream Tracks exemplify YouTube’s commitment to reducing the complexity of content creation, allowing creators to generate AI-powered backgrounds for YouTube Shorts and explore new possibilities in music. With Shorts now averaging over 70 billion daily views and a 50% increase in channels uploading Shorts year-over-year, YouTube is setting new standards in content creation and engagement.

Mohan also highlighted the transformation of YouTube creators into “next-generation studios,” who are not only entertaining global audiences but also redefining the entertainment industry with their innovative storytelling. Despite their significant contributions, creators often remain unrecognized in official labor statistics. YouTube aims to change this by advocating for the recognition and acknowledgment of creators in industry forums.

Financially, the YouTube Partner Program stands out as the most lucrative creator monetization platform, having distributed over $70 billion to creators, artists, and media companies in the past three years. The platform has witnessed a substantial increase in the use of memberships, underscoring the growing importance of fan funding.

In line with its expansive vision, YouTube remains committed to ensuring a safe and high-quality content environment. This commitment extends to providing a healthy online experience for children and connecting users with reliable information, particularly in the context of global elections. YouTube’s dedication to safety, combined with its initiatives in AI, support for creators, and focus on the living room and subscriptions, underscores its holistic approach to leading the future of digital entertainment into 2024 and beyond.