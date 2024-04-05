Languagesx
YouTube CEO underlines training AI models on its videos is against the rules

YouTube CEO underlines training AI models on its videos is against the rules

TL:DR

  • YouTube CEO warns using platform videos for AI training violates terms.
  • OpenAI's Sora AI tool sparks controversy over data training sources.
  • OpenAI faces lawsuits alleging copyright infringement in training data use.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has said that using the videos on the platform to train an artificial intelligence (AI) model would be a “clear violation” of YouTube’s terms and conditions after OpenAI’s CTO “didn’t know” whether the tool was trained on YouTube videos.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Mohan made his first public statements on OpenAI’s Sora, which was announced earlier this year to much fanfare and excitement.

“From a creator’s perspective, when a creator uploads their hard work to our platform, they have certain expectations. One of those expectations is that the terms of service is going to be abided by. It does not allow for things like transcripts or video bits to be downloaded, and that is a clear violation of our terms of service. Those are the rules of the road in terms of content on our platform.”

In March, the CTO of OpenAI, Mira Murati, talked to The Wall Street Journal about the new generative AI tool that can apparently create videos several minutes long. When asked about the training data for Sora, Murati said, “We used publicly available data and licensed data,” but the CTO did not know if that included content from YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

OpenAI has already faced questions about its training data

OpenAI has been opaque when it comes to the training data it uses to create its large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI tools. This has resulted in several lawsuits.

Comedian Sarah Silverman and a collection of other authors are suing OpenAI under California’s unfair competition law, accusing the firm of using copyrighted materials in the training data.

The New York Times has also filed a lawsuit against the AI company for copyright infringement, asserting that OpenAI be held responsible for damages caused by their unlawful use of copyrighted material.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that OpenAI plans to use YouTube video transcripts to train ChatGPT-5, suggesting that they are not perturbed by the lawsuits.

Featured image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

AI-inspired image of a team of Chinese hackers in a control room with the flag of China on the wall
Chinese hackers increasingly using AI to interfere in elections – report
Graeme Hanna
AI's dark side deepfakes explained as it poses growing threat. Here's an image that illustrates the concept of deepfake technology, showing a split-screen comparison between an original face and its altered version to appear as someone else.
Are deepfakes illegal? AI’s dark side explained
Suswati Basu
Stability AI logo / white text on black background
Stability AI music platform heralds three minute ‘song’ creation
Graeme Hanna
A stunning, hyper-realistic depiction of a vividly colored space nebula exploding in a symphony of colors. The nebula has swirling patterns of pink, purple, blue, and green, with explosions of bright stars scattered throughout. In the center, there's a text prompt bar displaying the phrase "A colorful space nebula," which signifies the power of an AI image generator to create such captivating and imaginative scenes. The overall ambiance of the image is otherworldly and mesmerizing, reflecting the boundless creativity of artificial intelligence.
DALL-E 3 benefits from new update to edit images in ChatGPT
Graeme Hanna

