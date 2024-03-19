Subscribe
Home Xbox Game Pass adds open world adventure title for March 2024

Xbox Game Pass adds open world adventure title for March 2024

A mech looks out across the landscape on Lightyear Frontier, the farming sim now available on Xbox Game Pass
TL:DR

  • Lightyear Frontier joins Xbox Game Pass in early access mode.
  • It combines farming sim with mech elements for solo or multiplayer exploration.
  • Players repair damaged mechs and restore Pine Heights in gameplay tasks.

Xbox Game Pass has added another title with the arrival of Lightyear Frontier in early access mode, today, 19 March.

The indie game combines a farming sim with mech elements as players roam to discover the landscape on a solo run, or together with up to three additional users.

To get started on the game developed by Frame Break, players are urged to choose a flat area in The Meadows to set up camp. This allows space for building, farming and proximity to water for efficient resource management.

This step will be required once you have located and repaired the damaged Mech you fell from the sky in.

One of several tasks to be completed in the gameplay is to restore Pine Heights, a multi-step process, including using the map to locate the area, collecting tools with your Mech, and utilizing specific tools.

Jump inside and wander around the map until you have collected all the tools it tells you to. You can spot them on the terrain because they will be issuing colored smoke from the wreckage.

How does Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass work?

Xbox Game Pass gives gamers a diverse game library accessible across Xbox consoles, PCs, and compatible devices.

Subscribers enjoy a constantly refreshed selection of AAA and indie titles, making it a versatile gaming solution. This subscription model has revolutionized the gaming industry, offering a cost-effective and flexible way for players to access a wide range of gaming experiences without needing to buy individual titles.

It’s not without drawbacks, however. The rotating library, which sees games removed or added sporadically, is not for everyone, and this lack of ownership may be a concern for those who prefer to have a permanent collection.

Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2024

Final Fantasy 14 Online – Starter Edition (Xbox Game Pass Perk (21 March)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition (26 March)

Diablo 4 (28 March)

Open Roads (28 March)

Image credit: Lightyear Frontier/X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Image of Monzo bank card / Monzo founder's new startup, Nustrom, has ambitions to put software engineers out of business by leveraging AI for low/no code web development
Monzo co-founder launches AI startup with ambitions to put software developers out of business
Graeme Hanna
DraftKings Inc confirms executive changes at the company as the gambling platform targets strategic growth
DraftKings confirms exec changes to deliver ‘significant profitability’
Graeme Hanna
An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.
Latest Starfield patch brings more enhancements and improvements
Paul McNally
A futuristic office environment where employees are wearing sleek, modern headsets that are their personal AI assistants., 3d render
Workplace AI negatively impacts quality of life, study finds
Sophie Atkinson
A mech looks out across the landscape on Lightyear Frontier, the farming sim now available on Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass adds open world adventure title for March 2024
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of Monzo bank card / Monzo founder's new startup, Nustrom, has ambitions to put software engineers out of business by leveraging AI for low/no code web development
Apps

Monzo co-founder launches AI startup with ambitions to put software developers out of business
Graeme Hanna45 mins

Monzo co-founder Jonas Templestein has commenced a new journey with a fresh startup seeking to put software developers out of business. With fundraising efforts underway and drawing support from OpenAI and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.