Worldcoin now integrates with Minecraft, Reddit and Shopify

Crypto company Worldcoin now has integrations with Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram, Shopify and Mercado Libre.

Worldcoin – a project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – was launched earlier this year and its recent update of World ID offers a service that helps better distinguish between bots and ‘verified humans’ online. Through creating a World ID profile and, if you wish, scanning your eyeballs.

For example, the new integrations from Worldcoin allow Shopify store owners to use World ID for fraud prevention and one-time offers. Reddit moderators can grant permission to those who use their World ID to ensure they do not post spam.

As TechCrunch reported, Tiago Sada head of Tools for Humanity at Worldcoin said:

“This is not just about the first wave of applications, but a new developer platform where developers can build,” Sada said. “We’re excited to see what people come up with […] the best ideas come from developers.”

The levels of new World ID integration

This integration comes with renewed authentication levels, creating three types of World IDs. Firstly, the ‘casual’ level involves downloading the Worldcoin app and creating a World ID. At this level, there is no need to scan your irises – you only need to create your profile.

Next, the standard or World ID Orb level involves both building a profile and getting your irises scanned by a Worldcoin Orb, in order to verify your identity. Lastly, the ‘high’ or World ID Orb+ requires you to also use facial recognition to pass the app protocol.

Surprisingly, you don’t need to insert a name when creating a World ID. As Sada said:

“You can use it completely anonymously; the only thing you’re doing is proving you’re unique.”

Users can create one ‘casual’ World ID per device, however, once you choose to be scanned by an Orb you may only hold one World ID.

Speaking on the benefit of the World ID system Sada said:

“It’s not perfect, but it could help prevent people from abusing systems, like voting 100 times on a poll, or having hundreds – if not thousands – of accounts,”

Worldcoin data security concerns

While the crypto project is growing consistently, it is facing some backlash. Earlier this year, Kenya banned Worldcoin from scanning any more of its citizens’ irises – on the grounds that it did not inform the users of the necessary data and security measures taken.

Elsewhere, some critics have voiced concerns that Worldcoin focuses on developing countries, giving those who sign up 25 WLD tokens (worth around $60.50). Despite this criticism, Worldcoin still maintains steady growth with around 5 million people globally having a World ID and 2.6 million having scanned their irises via its Orb hardware.

Speaking on Worldcoins growth, Sada said:

“Five million people is still very far away from the world (adopting it,)”

“So (2024 is) about improving things, but also getting to all of the people around the world.”

Featured image: Brett Jordan on Pexels