Wondr Nation and Sparket launch iWondr pop culture prediction contest

Wondr Nation and Sparket launch iWondr pop culture prediction contest

Wondr Nation and Sparket launch iWondr pop culture prediction contest. Wondr Nation and Sparket logos on top of prediction market graph

Wondr Nation, owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, is teaming up with Sparket, a startup focused on social gaming technology. Together, they’re rolling out a new line of products under the iWondr brand, starting with a free-to-play prediction contest centered around pop culture.

The first contest invites people to make predictions on trending topics like which movie will top the box office or what’s hot in music and TV. Unlike traditional betting platforms, this one is powered by Sparket’s Social Betwork technology, which mixes predictions with a social, community-driven experience.

The partnership also sets the stage for more themed contests and interactive tools to be launched through iWondr. These tools are designed to boost engagement during live events, giving attendees and viewers a chance to participate in real time.

Wondr Nation and Sparket attempt to bring together audience and pop culture

“This partnership allows us to bring a completely new, culturally relevant experience to audiences who may not typically participate in traditional gaming,” said Anika Howard, Wondr Nation’s CEO, in a press release. She added that the company is all about blending culture, technology, and community, and that iWondr really brings that mission to life.

Aaron Basch, CEO and co-founder of Sparket, explained that Sparket was built to make social gaming more interactive. “WONDR NATION’s vision and commitment to audience-first innovation make them the perfect partner to roll out a new form of play that’s engaging and culturally in tune,” he said.

The contest is open to anyone 18 or older across the US, unless restricted by local laws. It’s free to enter, with no purchase necessary. Players can climb the leaderboard by making accurate predictions, and the top performers will earn digital gift cards as prizes.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation runs Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, one of the biggest integrated resort casino destinations in North America. They also operate Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, which is located at the historic Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico.

Featured image: Wondr Nation / Sparket

Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

